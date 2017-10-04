Secureworks Named a ‘Leader’ in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Security Services 2017 Vendor Assessment

SecureworksÂ (NASDAQ SCWX), a leading global cybersecurity company that keeps organizations safe in a digitally connected world, has been named a 'Leader' in the IDC 'MarketScape Worldwide Managed Security Services 2017 Vendor Assessment' report (doc US41320917, August 2017).

The report noted, "Secureworks offers threat intelligence and advanced threat detection services that are highly sophisticated. Customer feedback included praise for Secureworks' portal improvements, for the breadth of reports, and for the flexibility of services."

"Secureworks is extremely pleased to once again be named a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape worldwide report for managed security services," said Michael R. Cote, CEO of Secureworks. "Our mission is to provide our clients with the technology and security expertise needed to unleash the value of their cybersecurity investments so our clients may innovate and grow in a digitally-connected world. I believe this report is one proof point that Secureworks is not only committed to this goal but is achieving its mission."

Founded in 1999, Secureworks provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting clients of all sizes from cyber-attacks. The company's portfolio features an array of subscription-based, managed and monitored security solutions in addition to security and risk consulting services, incident response, and up-to-the-minute threat intelligence.

Being vendor neutral, Secureworks' solutions can integrate with, monitor and manage numerous third-party products that allow the company to analyze event feeds from hundreds of thousands of security devices running on client premises or in the cloud. These managed and monitored solutions help organizations maximize their existing investments in cybersecurity.

This year, Secureworks added a new solution to its endpoint security portfolio, specifically an Advanced Endpoint Threat Prevention service, and added a new offering to its cloud security portfolio: Secureworks Cloud Guardianâ„¢. Powering these and other offerings is the Secureworks Counter Threat Platformâ„¢ (CTP). The CTP blends machine learning and the global visibility gained from gathering and analyzing data from thousands of clients across the globe. Adding to the strength of the CTP is Secureworks Counter Threat Unitâ„¢ (CTU) research team, which provides the human expertise needed to identify sophisticated threats. By combining up-to-the-minute threat intelligence from the CTU with the CTP's machine learning and analytics capabilities, Secureworks is able to more accurately predict, prevent, detect and respond to cyber threats on behalf of its clients.

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

