High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) - Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)

NEW YORK , Oct. Read the full report https www.reportlinker.com p05126456 Lower stationary altitude, increasing demand for high capacity bandwidth & wireless services and rising use of advanced materials are some of the key factors fostering the market growth. In addition, rising demand for high capacity bandwidth and wireless services among telecommunication operators led the increase in investment towards modern HAPS technologies. However, factors such as complexity in data management and spectrum management issues are inhibiting the market. The potential applications of High Altitude Pseudo Satellites, also called High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS). HAPS are aircraft positioned above 20 km altitude, in the stratosphere, for very long duration flights counted in months and years. These unmanned aircraft may be airplanes, airships or balloons. HAPS could offer advantages and complementary applications over satellites, terrestrial infrastructures and Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), at relatively low cost. Depending on Platform, high altitude UAVs segment held the largest market share during the forecast period. UAVs are mainly used for applications such as aerial reconnaissance and battlefield management. Their effectiveness in missions that are unsafe for manned aircraft will induce developers to make investments towards the enhancement of the applications of UAVs. North America acquired major shares in the global market. The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the predicted period. The growth is mainly attributed to the presence of highly developed infrastructure and several rising startups that collaborate with government agencies to meet the demand for remote sensing and connectivity, both in the defense and commercial sectors. Some of the key players in global High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) market include Airbus, Alphabet, Facebook, Lockheed Martin, Tao Group, RosAeroSystems and Thales. Platforms Covered High Altitude UAVs High Altitude Airships Stratospheric Balloons Regions Covered North America o US o Canada o Mexico Europe o Germany o UK o Italy o France o Spain o Rest of Europe Asia Pacific o Japan o China o India o Australia o New Zealand o South Korea o Rest of Asia Pacific South America o Argentina o Brazil o Chile o Rest of South America Middle East & Africa o Saudi Arabia o UAE o Qatar o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa What our report offers Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments Market share analysis of the top industry players Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements Read the full report https www.reportlinker.com p05126456 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need instantly, in one place. https www.reportlinker.com Â Contact Clare clare reportlinker.com Â US (339) 368 6001 Intl 1 339 368 6001Â

