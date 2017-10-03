OKI Data Americas Moves Headquarters to Irving, Texas

IRVING, Texas , Oct.Â OKI Data Americas a world class printing technology leader today announced the relocation of its headquarters from Mount Laurel, NJ , to its newly opened facility in Irving, Texas .

Key members of OKI Data Americas' executive team have relocated to the new Irving headquarters as the company continues to build strong marketing, sales, administrative and tech support teams in the DFW area.

"Our Irving headquarters will not only be the central hub for our growing base of employees in the Americas, but will also provide a collaborative setting to demonstrate our ever-evolving printing solutions and value-added services for our customers and partners throughout the United States , Canada and Latin America ," said Mr. Kiyoshi Kurimoto , President and Chief Executive Officer of OKI Data Americas. "The greater Dallas area is also an exciting, vibrant metropolis with an enormously rich talent pool that we know will be an asset for us as we grow. I am thrilled to be leading OKI Data Americas at such a pivotal time as we build out our presence here in Texas and continue on our path of innovation and growth."

Mr. Kurimoto, a 36-year veteran of OKI Data Corporation and OKI Electric Industry, the $4.0B Japan -based parent company, assumed leadership of OKI Data Americas in April and is surrounded by a strong executive team possessing expansive experience from diverse regions around the globe.

"North, Central and South America are vital markets for OKI Data Corporation, and this strategic move announced today will best position the company for success," said Toru Hatano , President of OKI Data Corporation. "By moving OKI Data Americas' headquarters to Texas , Mr. Kurimoto and his team will be able to serve customers across the Americas from a convenient, centralized location. Mr. Kurimoto has an impressive track record within the company and is a trusted and proven executive that will help continue to fuel our growth and innovation across the organization."

Announced in November 2016 , the new Irving facility includes a Technology Solution Center, showcasing a variety of OKI printing systems, including printing innovations that address the needs of the graphic arts, production and specialty signage businesses as well as solutions designed to improve office automation and document workflow.

