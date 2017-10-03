J. Craig Venter Institute-led Team Awarded 5-year, $10.7 M Grant from U.S. Department of Energy to Optimize Metabolic Networks in Diatoms, Enabling Next-Generation Biofuels and Bioproducts

LA JOLLA, Calif. , Oct. 3, 2017 PRNewswire USNewswire Â Scientists, led by the J. Craig Venter Institute (JCVI), a not for profit genomic research organization, were recently awarded a 5 year, $10.7 million grant by the United States Department of Energy, Office of Science, Biological and Environmental Research (BER), BER Genomic Science Program to optimize metabolic networks in model photosynthetic microalgae, called diatoms. The aim of this work is to substantially increase oil, or lipid production, enabling next generation biofuels and bioproducts.

"Fusing novel, large-scale genome manipulation with metabolic modeling through design-build-test cycles, and detailed physiological characterization represents an exciting leap forward in tailoring organisms for maximum productivity of biofuels and other high value products," says project principal investigator, Andrew Allen , Ph.D.

Building on prior synthetic biology and diatom research, methodologies will be developed and optimized for introducing and transplanting new biological functions into diatoms, which are a globally abundant class of algae. Initial modeling exercises will guide targeted genetic manipulations, associated systems biology experiments, and result in iterative network and genome-scale cellular modeling.

Optimization of approaches for genome-scale engineering and implementation of reprogrammed biological function, such as replacement of storage carbohydrates with storage lipids, will occur in parallel. Dr. Allen added, "we hope to overcome currently limiting efficiency bottlenecks to promote production of high-value, fuel-related metabolites."

Based on the photosynthetic efficiency and growth potential of microalgae, it is estimated that annual oil production of greater than 30,000 liters, or about 200 barrels of microalgal oil per hectare of land may be achievable in mass culture of oil-rich algae. This is 100-fold greater than that of soybeans, a major feedstock currently used for biodiesel in the U.S. Genome-scale engineering provides a method for substantially raising this already promising production ceiling.

Project team members also include Chris Dupont , Ph.D., J. Craig Venter Institute; Graham Peers , Ph.D., and Wen Zhou , Ph.D., Colorado State University ; Jamey D. Young , Ph.D., Vanderbilt University ; and Karsten Zengler , Ph.D., and Bernhard Ã˜ Palsson, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego .

This award was made in response to solicitation DE-FOA-0001650, Biosystems Design to Enable Next-Generation Biofuels and Bioproducts.

About J. Craig Venter Institute

The JCVI is a not-for-profit research institute in Rockville, MD and La Jolla, CA dedicated to the advancement of the science of genomics; the understanding of its implications for society; and communication of those results to the scientific community, the public, and policymakers. Founded by J. Craig Venter , Ph.D., the JCVI is home to approximately 200 scientists and staff with expertise in human and evolutionary biology, genetics, bioinformatics/informatics, information technology, high-throughput DNA sequencing, genomic and environmental policy research, and public education in science and science policy. The JCVI is a 501 (c)(3) organization. For additional information, please visit www.JCVI.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/j-craig-venter-institute-led-team-awarded-5-year-107-m-grant-from-us-department-of-energy-to-optimize-metabolic-networks-in-diatoms-enabling-next-generation-biofuels-and-bioproducts-300530057.html

SOURCE J. Craig Venter Institute

http://www.jcvi.org/cms/home