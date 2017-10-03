L-com Introduces Ruggedized IP68-Rated Cat6 Receptacles, Plugs and Jam Nuts

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. , Oct. L com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has introduced a new line of Category 6, anodized aluminum and Zinc nickel receptacles, plugs and jam nuts.

L-com's new IP68-rated interconnects feature RJ45 interfaces and support network speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second. This series features Category 6 receptacles, plugs, jam-nuts and flange mounts in both anodized aluminum and Zinc-nickel finishes.

These new Cat6-rated, ruggedized interconnects were designed for use in outdoor, industrial and military applications where the harshest environments exist.

"Ethernet connectivity in extremely harsh environments has often posed a problem for many of our customers. Standard RJ45 interconnects will simply not hold up to some applications where vibration, shock, liquids and fine particulates exist. To address Ethernet connectivity in these environments, we have released this new ruggedized product line to address these applications," said Dustin Guttadauro , Product Manager.

L-com's new ruggedized RJ45 interconnects are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com Global Connectivity:

L-com Global Connectivity, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass. , is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics company.

