Fortify Your Fandom with OtterBox NFL Alpha Glass

FORT COLLINS, Colo. , Oct.Â Â Football season is here, bringing tailgating, passionate rivalries and the dreaded phone fumbles. NFL fans everywhere can display their team pride every day while protecting their phones with new NFL Alpha Glass featuring all 32 team logos for the latest iPhones.

This new Alpha Glass offering fortifies iPhone with double-sided protection. The front glass displays the team name and colors while the back glass features team colors and logo. The fortified, anti-shatter glass offers flawless clarity and powerful protection from scratches and scuffs while representing the NFL team of choice. Paired with clear-backed Symmetry Series cases, NFL Alpha Glass provides all-around coverage from the blitz threatening the ultimate football fan's device.1

"NFL fans know that game day isn't the only day you suit up in your favorite team's gear," OtterBox CEO Jim Parke said. "NFL Alpha Glass lets you show off your team pride every day while also protecting your phone from tough scratches."

NFL Alpha Glass, $49.95 , will be available soon in all 32 NFL team logos for iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6/6s, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 6/6s Plus. To learn more, visit otterbox.com.

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo. , garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

For more information, visit www.otterbox.com.

