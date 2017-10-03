ClearBladeÂ® Shatters IoT Scalability Benchmarks by Leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure High Performance Servers

AUSTIN, Texas , Oct. Today ClearBlade, Inc., the high growth Internet of Things (IoT) software company, has announced achieving a new level of IoT performance and scalability not previously attained within the industry, growing the technology of connected devices to a level that represents a tremendous leap in capability for enterprise customers.Â ClearBlade is the first to reach this milestone within the industry. This achievement was accomplished by leveraging the raw performance of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure using a single Bare Metal server running the ClearBlade IoT Cloud Platform.Â

The importance of one million Edge Platform connections utilizing a single Oracle bare metal server instance translates into an IoT solution that scales for large enterprises, representing 100 million real-time connected devices. IoT allows for the connection of physical devices to the internet, so they are available for users to interact with, enabling connected devices and data to be made actionable via customer interaction or automation leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms.

The number of IoT connected devices is exponentially growing, anticipated to be over 24 billion connected devices by the year 2025. This advancement is the game changer that makes this forecast a reality.

The ClearBlade IoT Platform enables companies to build IoT solutions that connect Devices to Enterprise Applications. The ClearBlade Cloud Platform and ClearBlade Edge Platform are specifically engineered to securely and flexibly deploy across any cloud, on-premise infrastructure or industrial gateways.

Leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure bare metal performance, ClearBlade pioneered in achieving this new level of scale and innovation to meet the needs of enterprises.

ClearBlade utilized Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to enable the use of one or more large bare metal servers to easily onboard, grow and connect millions of devices. The ClearBlade solution running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure also demonstrates the ability to rapidly and horizontally scale, and to securely manage, backup and monitor.

Example use cases for this technology include:

Scalability becomes the critical tenant for future enterprise success as the need grows for direct communication across global deployment of millions of devices. IoT communication represents a challenge greater than a traditional large-scale cloud solution due to the demand for a real-time nature of device transparency and low latency direct device communication. The tiered cloud to edge architecture of the ClearBlade Cloud Platform and ClearBlade Edge Platform solution now easily represents 100M devices connected in real-time.

About ClearBlade, Inc. ClearBlade is the enterprise Internet of Things software company to rapidly engineer and run secure, real-time, scalable IoT applications. ClearBlade enables companies to build IoT solutions that make streaming data actionable by combining business rules and machine learning with powerful visualizations and integrations to existing business systems. Built from an enterprise-first perspective, the ClearBlade Platform runs securely in any cloud, on-premise, and at the edge.

The ClearBlade Edge Platform brings the full power of the ClearBlade IoT Cloud Platform to gateways and industrial servers on the plant floor, job site or building facility. Safely behind the firewall, the ClearBlade Edge Platform intelligently syncs with the ClearBlade IoT Cloud Platform guaranteeing security, connectivity, execution and speed.

ClearBlade is developer focused with an extensive library of proven and tested pre-built components and integrations. ClearBlade accelerates the time-to-market while significantly reducing the cost and risk of delivering IoT solutions, creating new business models and revenue streams.

ClearBlade is headquartered in Austin , TX.

