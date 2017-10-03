Leading CEOs from Across the Digital Ecosystem Confirmed to Speak at GSMA Mobile 360 – Latin America

The GSMA today provided further details on the upcoming 2017 Mobile 360 Series Latin America conference, which will be held 31 October 2 November in Bogot , Colombia. The conference will highlight the latest technology trends and business models shaping the mobile industry across Latin America, including the Internet of Things, financial inclusion and mobile money, future networks and 5G, policy and mobile's contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Mobile is at the very centre of innovation in Latin America, particularly as startups and small and medium enterprises digitalise their businesses," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. "Mobile 360 - Latin America will convene industry experts, policymakers and decision makers from across the ecosystem to discuss the key drivers for this innovation and explore how mobile can boost Latin American economies."

Additional Executives Confirmed to Speak

The GSMA announced a dozen additional speakers participating in the conference programme, including:

These executives are the latest to join a strong roster of senior leaders from organisations across Latin America, including:

Alongside the conference, the regional event will also feature several themed seminars and workshops, including the "GSMA Latin America Strategy and Innovation Forum".

Spectrum and Policy Forum

Within Mobile 360 - Latin America, the Spectrum and Policy Forum on Tuesday, 31 October will highlight the growing adoption of 4G networks in the region, as well as the technology and policy requirements needed for the future deployment of 5G networks and services. The forum will feature many high-level speakers including:

Mobile Ecosystem Supporting the SDGs

Taking place on Wednesday, 1 November, the "Mobile Ecosystem Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals" seminar will showcase best practices for child online protection, disaster response and climate action, among other topics, with the following participating experts:

New Sponsor for Mobile 360 - Latin America

BICS has recently signed on as a Silver Sponsor, joining previously confirmed supporters TigoUne (Host Sponsor), Amdocs (Silver Sponsor) and Huawei (Mobile 360 Series Global Industry Supporter).

