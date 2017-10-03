Vidyo Recognizes Innovations in Telehealth

Vidyo, the leader in video enabled healthcare solutions, today announced the three finalists for its inaugural Leaders Innovating Telehealth (LIT) Award. The award recognizes Vidyo customers whose telehealth innovations best exemplify healthcare's triple aim improving the experience of care, improving the health of populations and reducing per capita costs of healthcare. The winner of the LIT Award will be determined at the Vidyo Healthcare Summit, taking place in Nashville, Tennessee from October 30, 2017 November 1, 2017.

"Our customers share Vidyo's spirit of innovation. They have made tremendous strides redesigning the healthcare model to expand access to broader patient populations while reducing costs," said Vidyo CMO Elana Anderson. "Vidyo customers set a high bar for the telehealth industry and we look forward to honoring their dedication at our Healthcare Summit on November 1."

The programs recognized as finalists for making a positive impact on the lives of others with their innovative telehealth solutions are:

The Healthcare Summit will create a thought-provoking platform for innovators in the industry to share their success stories, offering insight into the future of telehealth. Vidyo partners who are committed to enhancing patient outcomes, including Genesys, ID Solutions, Advanced ICU Care, Allscripts, Philips, Samsung, and others, are sponsoring the event.

The agenda includes an impressive line-up of speakers, among whom Dr. Jay Sanders, 'The Father of Telemedicine,' will offer a unique perspective on the future of healthcare delivery and in-home care. Dr. Sanders will deliver his keynote speech on October 31, 2017.

"As a long-time innovator in real-time communications, Vidyo continually pushes the boundaries of what is possible. We are proud to shine light on the success of our telehealth customers and partners at our upcoming event," concluded Anderson.

The three finalists will deliver their presentations on November 1, 2017 at the Vidyo Healthcare Summit. Attendees will participate in the voting process for the winner following the presentations.

About Vidyo, Inc.

Vidyo is the leader in integrated video collaboration for businesses that require the highest quality, real-time video communications available to directly embed into their business processes. Millions of users around the world visually connect every day with Vidyo's secure, scalable technology and cloud-based services. Vidyo has been awarded over 170 patents worldwide and is recognized by industry analysts for its cloud platform and APIs. Thousands of enterprises, service providers, and technology partners leverage Vidyo's technology to create innovative HD quality video-enabled applications. Learn more at www.vidyo.com, on the blog, or follow Vidyo on Twitter @vidyo and on Facebook.