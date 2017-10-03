New Jersey Gets Smarter with Completion of the HFN “Smart Grid” across Nine (9) Key Data Centers

Hudson Fiber Network (HFN), the premier data transport provider offering high bandwidth, low latency fiber networking solutions for financial, content, carrier and enterprise customers, announced that its latest "smart grid" projects in Clifton, Nutley and Carlstadt, New Jersey, are now live and now available to deliver dark and lit fiber connectivity services. The project includes

"We applied our expertise building "Smart Grid" connectivity across Class A office buildings in Northern New Jersey, and expanded west to connect the fastest growing datacenters and business communities in the state," comments Keith Muller, COO, HFN. "Our approach to delivering network connectivity and highly reliable infrastructure in close proximity to leading colocation sites gives our customers the best in class global communications they require."

With the completion of both rings and the expansion of its "Smart Grid" across the fastest growing areas in New Jersey, HFN reinforces its "Smart Grid" strategy and its position as the premier data transport provider for high-bandwidth, low-latency fiber networking solutions for local and global enterprises in the tri-state market.

Hudson Fiber Network (HFN) is a premier data transport provider, offering flexible networking solutions to help increase network efficiency and lower overall networking expenditures for financial, content, carrier and enterprise clients. HFN fully owns and operates the HFN Northeast Network connecting over 90 locations of the busiest traffic hubs in New York and New Jersey and onto its national WAN spanning the top 16 markets in the U.S. The HFN suite of purpose-built solutions enables clients with increased network efficiency and lower overall networking expenditures.

Services include Gigabit Ethernet, optical wave solutions and IP connectivity (10 MB through 100 Gig), and are delivered in and between key U.S. and global metropolitan markets. HFN was established in 2002 and is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey.

