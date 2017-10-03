Tangoe to Discuss Importance of Enterprise Inventory Management at the AOTMP Telecom, Mobility & IT Management Vendor Conference 2017

Tangoe, Inc., a leading global provider of Telecom Expense Management (TEM) software and services, today announced that Ian Murray, Vice President of Product Marketing at Tangoe, will discuss the importance of inventory management for all IT assets at this year's AOTMP Telecom, Mobility & IT Management Vendor Conference. The conference will be held October 23 25, 2017 at the Renaissance Orlando Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Tangoe is an Event Sponsor of the AOTMP Conference.

Mr. Murray will be speaking at a session entitled "Connecting the Dots for the Connected Enterprise" and will dive into the key benefits and challenges of enterprise telecom inventory management. With the rapid evolution of communication methods over the past two decades many enterprises have acquired a multitude of landlines, circuits and mobile devices but lack a comprehensive inventory against which they can accurately reconcile provider invoices. Without visibility into inventory, businesses may be paying for lines and services that are no longer needed or of value to their organization. Attendees will come away with a better understanding of opportunities for optimization and the importance of inventory management as part of a comprehensive TEM solution. The session will be held on Tuesday, October 24 at 11:15 am EST.

"As organizations grow and the workforce becomes increasingly mobile, it is becoming more challenging for enterprises to manage inventory and ensure that all devices are accounted for," said Sidra Berman, Chief Marketing Officer at Tangoe. "The AOTMP Vendor Conference is a great opportunity for Tangoe to showcase our solutions, which provide enterprises a complete view into spend and usage of all mobile and network technologies. Through our depth of industry experience and innovative solutions, organizations can regain visibility and control of all telecom assets across the enterprise, enabling them to shift their efforts toward driving business transformation and growth."

With nearly 20 years of experience within the TEM industry, Mr. Murray is an expert in inventory, expense, and lifecycle management. As Vice President of Product Marketing at Tangoe, he has counseled numerous companies on the vital importance of inventory and expense control, along with helping them navigate the adoption of new technology within their business environment. Mr. Murray has a degree from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, Business and Finance at University of London.

The AOTMP Telecom, Mobility & IT Management Conference is an IT and telecom vendor-only event. This year's conference will focus on the state of the telecom management industry. Key topics areas to be discussed include:

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore hot industry topics and challenges and engage with telecom, mobility and IT management decision makers through roundtable sessions, enterprise panels, and networking and partnership opportunities. Further opportunities include access to the latest enterprise and vendor research from the AOTMP research team, and recognition opportunities through the AOTMP Telecom Management Industry Awards.

