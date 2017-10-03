Get the ones you love on the network you love with Verizon Prepaid Family Account

Verizon is making it easier to get the ones you love on the network you love with the Verizon Prepaid Family Account. Now each member of the family can stream hassle free with their own data allotment, no annual contract and no credit check all on America's best network. Save up to $80 per month when you add four lines to a Verizon Prepaid Family Account.

Start with one prepaid monthly smartphone and receive a discount on up to four additional prepaid lines. The second through fifth prepaid lines can receive a discount of up to $20 per line depending on the plans you choose. With Verizon Prepaid, you choose the right plan for each member of your family and set the amount of data for each line, so you don't need to worry about sharing data.

The discount for additional lines is based on the plans you choose; a $10 discount per line on the 3 GB plan, $15 per line on the 7 GB plan and $20 per line for the 10 GB and unlimited plans. For example, with Verizon Prepaid Family Account, you can get three lines with 3 GB each for just $100 per month (first line for $40, plus the second and third lines for $30 each ($40 minus a line discount of $10 = $30)), plus taxes and fees).

"Now you and four members of your family can get onto one prepaid plan and say goodbye to creating separate accounts for everyone," said Ron Zanders, executive director of prepaid for Verizon. "Combine that with the flexibility of mixing different prepaid plans to fit each member of your family and Verizon Prepaid Family Account is a really great value."

We've made a lot of enhancements to Verizon Prepaid this year with the introduction of new plans packed with more data, a new unlimited plan, new international calling features, and a new way to manage your Prepaid account through the new and improved My Verizon App.

Learn more about prepaid on Verizon