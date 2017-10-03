Spectralink Promotes Andrew Duncan to Vice President of Product Management and Technology Solutions

BOULDER, Colo. , Oct.Â Spectralink Corporation, the global leader in enterprise mobility solutions for the healthcare, retail, manufacturing and hospitality industries, today announced the promotion of Andrew Duncan to Vice President of Product Management and Technology Solutions. In his new role, Andrew will direct the company's product solutions portfolio including the PIVOT, Wi Fi 84 Series and DECT lines, as well as oversee the development of additional solutions with Spectralink's Global Services team and AIMS (Application Integration and Management Solutions) Partners. Â

"Andrew joined Spectralink in December 2016 and made an immediate impact by demonstrating many of our core values including collaboration, customer focus, innovation and passion," said Doug Werking , CEO of Spectralink. "I'm excited to promote someone from within the company into this executive role that will help shape the future of Spectralink's solution offerings and key application partner relationships. The decision was made easier by Andrew's professionalism and the positive impact he has made on the company in such a short time."

Prior to Andrew's promotion, he served as Director of Product Management for Spectralink over its Wi-Fi portfolio of wireless mobile enterprise solutions. Before joining Spectralink, he held various leadership positions at Intel Corporation including Senior Director, Systems Marketing and Senior Director, ODM Tablets and Vertical Industry Tablets. He also held Product and Program Management positions at Sun Microsystems, Openwave Systems, Signalsoft Corporation and more. During his career, Andrew has focused on developing and launching successful, scalable product solutions and has an in-depth knowledge of product management, business development, product marketing and product processes.

"I'm excited for this opportunity to lead the Product Management and Technology Solutions teams at Spectralink," said Duncan. "Our company has achieved a solid reputation in the enterprise mobility space for the quality, durability, security and reliability of our products. I look forward to leading the delivery of new, innovative solutions to the market."

About Spectralink Spectralink leads the enterprise mobility market with industry's most deployed mobility solution portfolio optimized for mission-critical healthcare, retail, manufacturing and hospitality applications. As the enterprises transition to mobile workflows, Spectralink is at the forefront of the industry transformation through its innovative end-to-end mobility portfolio. Designed for challenging RF environments, our mobile solutions enable enterprises to streamline their workflows and deliver a positive customer experience. To protect our customers' investments in UC platforms, we offer the best interoperability in the industry with the leading call control platforms.Since 1990, Spectralink has deployed millions of mobile devices worldwide - providing enterprises with the industry's most reliable, high quality and secure mobility solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.spectralink.com/.

