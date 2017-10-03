RF GaN Market Pushing Three-Quarters of a Billion Dollars

BOSTON , Oct.Â Strategy Analytics reports revenue for RF GaN devices increased by slightly more than 23 percent in 2016. Fast growth in defense applications, particularly radar, communications and EW, will offset an expected flattening of the wireless infrastructure segment to keep the overall market growth for GaN on an upwards trajectory. The Strategy Analytics Strategic Component Applications (SCA) group report, "RF GaN Market Update 2016 2021," estimates revenue for RF GaN devices will grow at a CAAGR (compound annual average growth rate) of 14.1% to reach $733.0 million in 2021.

"LTE base station deployments in China have been the obvious growth driver for RF GaN revenue these past three years", commented Eric Higham , Service Director, Advanced Semiconductor Applications (ASA) service. "As this activity winds down, infrastructure will remain a large and important segment, but the industry will need to position to take advantage of other applications and emerging 5G opportunities for growth."

Key questions that the RF GaN device supply base needs to understand include:

"While the GaN supply chain looks for guidance on these future commercial opportunities, fast growth in defense applications will keep the overall market growth for GaN on an upwards trajectory," noted Asif Anwar , Director of the Advanced Defense Systems (ADS) service. "The question is can companies focused exclusively on domestic defense sectors take advantage of this growing global demand? These companies will need to understand how to better compete against commercial manufacturers as well explore strategic options including partnerships or secondary manufacturing options."

