Ossia Unveils Next Generation Reference Design Kit for Wireless Power

TOKYO , Oct.Â Ossia, the innovative company making Real Wireless Power a reality, today unveiled a next generation reference design kit for CotaÂ Chipset, the first commercially available chipset for real wireless power at a distance. Beginning today, manufacturers can purchase the new reference design kit. Ossia made the announcement at CEATEC JAPAN 2017.Â Â

"This marks a milestone for Ossia and another step in establishing Cota as a critical enabler of bringing Real Wireless Power to the world," said Mario Obeidat , CEO of Ossia. "Manufacturers can continue to work with Ossia to access this next-generation reference design kit and build market-ready products. It's another major step towards igniting the wireless power era."

Cota delivers wireless power without plugs, wires, or charging pads. Cota is inherently safe and can power multiple devices in motion, without a line of sight, at several meters. All Cota-enabled devices can be activated, managed, and monitored via the Cota Cloud platform.

The reference design kit includes two new components: Cota Wireless Power Receiver Chip and Cota Wireless Power Transmitter Chip. Reference design kits for both chipsets are commercially available for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to customize and install in their products. Si-Ware Systems, one of the valued partners in the Ossia ecosystem, provides both Cota chips as application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) on one of the world's mainstream process nodes for scalability and value. OEMs may license receiver and transmitter reference designs from Ossia together or separately.

The Cota Wireless Power Receiver Chip enables devices to receive wireless power. With a chip size of 5mm x 5mm, the chip easily fits in smartphones, wearables, sensors, and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices. It can receive up to 4 watts of incoming radio frequency (RF) power from as many as four antennas simultaneously. Compared to earlier designs, the new receiver charges faster, stays cooler, and features ultra-low power sleep mode, which ensures the chip is only activated in range of a transmitter.

The Cota Wireless Power Transmitter Chip delivers wireless power to devices that contain the Cota Wireless Power Receiver Chip. With a monolithic multiple antenna management chip in the size of 4mm x 4mm, the transmitter can be built into many form factors such as ceiling tiles, tables, desks, glass, televisions, and automobile dashboards. Compared to prior generations, the new transmitter chip charges devices faster, delivering roughly twice as much power safely. The transmitter automatically detects Cota-enabled devices and includes a temperature-sensing unit to prevent overheating.

Ossia is present at CEATEC in both a booth (Hall 6 Software and Devices Booth D314) as well as a private suite to pre-book meetings throughout October 3 to 6, 2017 in Tokyo .

Ossia is challenging people's core assumptions about what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship CotaÂ® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's patented Cota smart antenna technology automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention, enabling an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world, that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington . Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

