CA Technologies Scales Up Privileged Access Management for Large Enterprise and Managed Service Deployments

CA Technologies (NASDAQ CA) today announced a new release of its CA Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution that addresses scalability and performance needs for departmental and geographical expansion. CA PAM 3.0 gives companies the ability to scale their PAM deployments across multiple departments, and provides Managed Service Providers (MSPs) a helpful way to manage multiple instances of the product for their customer base across platforms and infrastructures.

The scalability of a Privileged Access Management solution is critical to ensure organizations can address and control cyber risk coming from trusted users in any environment. As deployments increase to manage and monitor access expand across geographies, departments and hybrid environments, the architectural considerations can cause challenges in aligning infrastructure allocation with operating systems and databases. CA PAM supports these requirements with enhanced features that enable greater control across the diversity of user access points, and has features that make it simple for Security Administrators to extend their enforcement, control and monitoring of users.

Whether privileged access comes in the form of "root," "administrator" and "superuser" accounts, or application, API or service accounts with elevated privilege, effectively managing all points of privileged access becomes even more of a challenge in these dynamic cloud environments. This is not because these environments are inherently unsecure, but because aspects of security (especially with regard to the varied levels of privileged access) are often overlooked.*

New features of CA PAM to reduce cyber risk from trusted users include:

Gartner recommends that security and risk management leaders responsible for delivering IAM capabilities "Deploy session recording as soon as possible, because this capability will add accountability and visibility for privileged activity. Include this capability as part of your selection process."**

"Security should never be a hindrance to growth and business evolution, but an enabler through an intelligent, risk-based approach," says Mordecai Rosen, senior vice president and general manager of CA Security Business. "The need for privileged access management only grows with more and more digital identities created every day. The key to maturing a PAM solution is to ensure that it can adjust, adapt and scale with your business throughout your journey of digital transformation."

