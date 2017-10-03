Voxbone Expands Coverage, Gives International Businesses a Local Voice in Russia

Voxbone, the Communications as a Service (CaaS) provider that supports giants and growing enterprises with voice and messaging services in the cloud and via API, announced today that it is expanding its coverage to include Russia. This news comes on the heels of an exciting rebrand last month where the company unveiled a new website, logo and tagline, "strangely simple communications." This latest initiative reflects the company's mission to build upon their already sprawling network (that includes more than 9,000 cities in 60 countries) and giving global businesses a convenient way to connect with customers and each other.

Voxbone is a one-of-a-kind player in the enterprise communications space that currently covers 92% percent of the Global World Product (GWP), more than any of its competitors. With services that include access to high-quality speech analytics, as well as mobile numbers with 2-way SMS and voice capabilities, Voxbone enables businesses of all kinds to expand their reach internationally, establish a more substantial local presence and tackle communications in new markets with ease. In Russia, Voxbone's customers now have access to DID (Direct Inward Dial) numbers in 78 cities including Saint Petersburg and Moscow. This enables them to connect with people living in all over the country-from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok-for sales, support, dial-in conferencing, call tracking and other voice services.

"Russia coverage is a huge milestone for Voxbone and a big win for our customers who want to establish a local presence there-it's a lot of area to cover," said Itay Rosenfeld, Voxbone CEO. "We've responded to this demand and done the legwork to deliver compliant, high-quality communications within the country. Delivering access to DIDs in Russia is no easy feat, but now our global customers can connect to over 140 million new contacts, with just a few clicks."

ABOUT VOXBONE

Voxbone makes it unbelievably simple to set up and manage global business communications. Our on-demand virtual numbers and SMS services allow businesses to extend their reach into over 9,000 cities in 60+ countries-at the touch of a button. Voxbone's happy customers include: Skype, Zoom, 8x8, Dialpad, CaféX, Orange Business Services, foodpanda, Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica, InContact and Serenova. Check out our website at www.voxbone.com.