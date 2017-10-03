Drift Reinvents Email to Support the Shift to Conversation-Driven Marketing and Sales

Drift, the world's first and only conversation driven marketing and sales platform, today announced the launch of Drift Email, a revolutionary new way for sales reps to communicate with their prospects.

Drift Email closes the loop between conversations that happen over email and conversations that happen in real-time on a website, ensuring that sales reps never miss an opportunity to connect with a prospect at exactly the right time.

"We've spent the last year helping marketing and sales teams have more conversations with potential customers using messaging," said Drift founder and CEO David Cancel, "but conversations don't just start and stop on a business's website. So we have spent the last few months rewriting the playbook for email in order to support the shift to conversation-driven marketing and sales."

With Drift Email, sales reps will be able to greet website visitors with personalized messages and respond instantly while a prospect is live on their website. And if a sales rep can't be there in real-time, Drift's chatbot will jump into the conversation and automatically schedule a meeting with the prospect for later.

In addition, sales reps will be able to track opens and clicks, see conversation history, and get real-time alerts when a prospect responds to a conversation. Drift Email also includes performance reporting for sales managers, so they can see how many conversations reps are having, conversion rates, and more.

Smart. Connected. Real-Time.

"Drift has brought me closer to my prospects," said Mat Marr, Sales Development Manager at Taplytics. "We've changed our outbound cadences to start with an email sent using the extension because the personal touch is so meaningful. With Drift, we send fewer emails and get better results."

Drift Email is available to everyone with a Drift account that has installed the Chrome extension.

To learn more about Drift and the conversation-driven marketing and sales revolution, visit https://www.drift.com/product-tour/

About Drift Drift is the world's first and only conversation-driven marketing and sales platform. With its quickly evolving set of tools and playbooks, Drift unlocks the insights buried in conversations to accelerate business success. Customers use Drift to provide a modern buying experience for potential customers, generate more qualified leads, and dramatically accelerate the sales cycle. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Drift is a venture-backed company founded by serial marketing technology entrepreneurs David Cancel and Elias Torres. Learn more at drift.com.