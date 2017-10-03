Surgical Analytics Pioneer caresyntax, Inc., Selects Amendola Communications for Public Relations and Content Creation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , Oct.Â Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award winning healthcare and healthcare IT public relations and marketing agency, announced today its selection as the agency of record for Boston based caresyntax, Inc., which helps hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers identify and manage risk, automate workflows, enhance knowledge sharing and reduce surgical variability. Amendola shares caresyntax's passion for improving the healthcare ecosystem to deliver quality improvements and favorable patient outcomes.

Caresyntax targets the more than 80 percent of clinical and operational data in surgery that exists outside of EHRs, produced by medical devices, people, sensors and checklists. By combining these procedural workflow data with clinical outcomes, healthcare providers can unlock crucial insights toward improving performance.

"Caresyntax is serious about significantly moving the needle to improve outcomes in the operating room, while also eliminating wasted capacity," said caresyntax CEO Dennis Kogan . "We needed an agency that understands clinician pain points during this era of transition to value-based care. Amendola showed its readiness on Day One to help us refine our core messages, and get them out to potential customers and the wider provider community."

Amendola will work with caresyntax to increase brand awareness and thought leadership by driving excitement for the value of its platform among surgeons, nurses, quality managers, and health organization leaders. Amendola with draw on its deep network of industry leaders and significant media relationships in healthcare IT. Amendola also will be responsible for delivering a range of content, demonstrating the thought leadership and expertise of caresyntax's subject matter experts.

"Downtime in the operating room and clinical variability are key cost drivers for surgery departments, and caresyntax is at the forefront of tackling these issues by improving efficiency and clinician workflows," said Jodi Amendola , CEO of Amendola Communications. "We look forward to elevating the caresyntax brand across the hospital and health system ecosystem, using our deep expertise in the healthcare IT space. Our proven track record will help accelerate progress towards caresyntax's PR goals."

About caresyntax

CaresyntaxÂ®, a surgical analytics and integration services company with North American headquarters in Boston , helps hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers identify and manage risk, automate workflows, enhance knowledge sharing, and reduce surgical variability.

Converging IoT technology and surgical analytics, the caresyntax platform is used in nearly 6,000 operating rooms worldwide, transforming unstructured clinical and operational data into actionable, real-time insights. Clinical teams, as a result, enhance performance, control surgical variation and improve patient outcomes.

Partnering with GE, Medtronic and Siemens in the U.S., caresyntax is a sister company of Berlin -based S-CAPE GmbH, a global operating room integration specialist with 25 years of successful installations in Europe , the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.caresyntax.com.

About Amendola Communications

Amendola Communications is an award-winning national public relations, marketing communications, social media and content marketing firm. Named one of the best information technology (IT) PR firms in the nation four times by PRSourceCode, Amendola represents some of the best-known brands and groundbreaking startups in the healthcare and HIT industries. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros delivers strategic guidance and effective solutions to help organizations boost their reputation and drive market share. For more information about the PR industry's "A Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow Amendola on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Jodi Amendola Amendola Communications jamendola@acmarketingpr.com 602-614-3182

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surgical-analytics-pioneer-caresyntax-inc-selects-amendola-communications-for-public-relations-and-content-creation-300529587.html

SOURCE Amendola Communications

www.acmarketingpr.com