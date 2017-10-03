Delta Risk Celebrates 10 Years of Professional Cyber Security and Managed Security Services

SAN ANTONIO , Oct. Delta Risk, a global provider of cyber security and risk management services, announced today that it is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this month. From its roots providing training and cyber exercises for clients such as the U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense (DoD), Delta Risk has expanded its offerings to include managed security services, incident response services, and security assessments. Over the past decade, Delta Risk has become known for its tailored security solutions and collaborative, personalized customer service.Â Â Â

Recognizing the increasing number of cyber threats, Delta Risk was founded in October 2007 by a small cadre of former U.S. military operations experts who had a vision of helping private sector and government organizations build advanced cyber defense and risk management capabilities. In 2015, TCG Diamond Holdings, an affiliate of The Chertoff Group, acquired the company. Since then, The Chertoff Group has partnered with Delta Risk to make ongoing investments in personnel, new security solutions, and the acquisition of Allied InfoSecurity. In the past two years, Delta Risk has expanded its senior management team, more than doubled its employee base and revenue, and opened offices in the Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia area.

"We are very grateful for our clients and employees who have helped us succeed over the past 10 years, and it has been rewarding to lead the company's transformation," remarked Scott Kaine, who joined the company as CEO and board member in 2015. "Thanks to our dedicated staff, we are protecting more clients than ever, and introducing new services such as our cloud monitoring capabilities."

"Delta Risk continues to demonstrate growth and innovation," said General Michael V. Hayden, Chairman of Delta Risk's Board of Directors. "The Chertoff Group and our investors are proud of the company's track record in defending a wide range of commercial and federal customers, and we are honored to be partnered with the Delta Risk team."

Delta Risk has been recognized twice as a "Top 10 Managed Security Services Provider" by Enterprise Security magazine, "Top 25 Cyber Security Companies 2017" by CIO Applications magazine, and one of the "Top 100 MSSPs 2017" by MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E. In June 2017 , the U.S. Government Services Administration (GSA) awarded the company an IT-70 contract (#GS35F482GA) that includes six Services Special Item Numbers (SINs), including all four Highly Adaptive Cyber Security Services SINs.

In support of the tenth anniversary, along with National Cyber Security Awareness Month, the company will be participating in a series of upcoming industry events in the Bay Area, Baltimore , Atlantic City , Dallas , and Seattle . The company is also hosting an open house and networking event at its new office in Arlington, VA , on October 18 as part of DC CyberWeek. For more information, visit https://deltarisk.com/resources/events/.

About Delta Risk LLC Delta Risk LLC, a Chertoff Group company, provides customized and flexible cyber security and risk management services to government and private sector clients worldwide. Founded in 2007, we are a U.S.-based firm offering a wide range of advisory services as well as managed security services. Our roots are based in military expertise, and that background continues to drive our mission focus. We are passionate about keeping our clients safe and secure. For more information, visit https://www.deltarisk.com.

