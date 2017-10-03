CyrusOne Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2017 results conference call at 11 00 AM Eastern Time (10 00 AM Central Time) on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. Gary Wojtaszek, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Diane Morefield, Chief Financial Officer, will review the company's financial performance for the period.

The U.S. toll-free dial-in number for the conference call is 1-844-492-3731, and the international dial-in number is 1-412-542-4121. A live webcast of the conference call will be available under the "Company" tab in the "Investors / Events & Presentations" section of the company's website at http://investor.cyrusone.com/events.cfm. The press release announcing third quarter 2017 results will be issued after the market closes on Monday, October 30, and will be available on the company's website under the "Company" tab in the "Investors / Investor News" section.

For those unable to participate, a replay will be available beginning one hour after the conclusion of the call on October 31, 2017, through November 14, 2017. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-877-344-7529, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10112950.

