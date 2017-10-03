Syniverse Enables Listrak to Expand Mobile Marketing Services

Digital marketing company Listrak has teamed up with Syniverse to expand the suite of mobile marketing services Listrak offers retailers and other brands across the US. The collaboration will enable Listrak to integrate messaging services as part of its cross channel offerings that include mobile engagement, email and social media marketing, and web display advertising.

"It's vital to take advantage of multiple mobile channels to engage consumers in different ways," said Ross Kramer, CEO, Listrak. "Our agreement with Syniverse will allow retailers to build stronger relationships with consumers through a variety of messaging use cases, like location-based marketing offers, contest competitions and reward program notifications, as well as billing and shipping updates."

One example of Listrak's success with messaging includes its work with fashion retailer Rainbow Shops in launching an in-store messaging program that increased its database of customer information. Through the first 10 months of the campaign, Rainbow Shops gained 25,000 weekly subscribers and saw a 92 percent email acquisition rate through its text-to-join messages.

Listrak is able to access these messaging capabilities through Syniverse's Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for mobile and web applications.

"Messaging remains a ubiquitous mobile channel through which any company can reliably communicate with any customer, and it offers an invaluable channel for mobile marketing," said Jeff White, Group Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Syniverse. "With the efficiency and flexibility of our ready-to-use, open-standards-based APIs combined with Listrak's cross-channel capabilities, we can help companies implement a variety of messaging solutions to more powerfully and precisely connect with their customers."

Messaging will continue to open a number of possibilities for growth in mobile marketing, as global spending on mobile is predicted to overtake desktop this year, reaching 56 percent, according to Dentsu Aegis Network. Additionally, in 2018, mobile advertising spending is predicted to account for a total of $116.1 billion worldwide.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the leading global transaction processor that connects approximately 1,500 mobile service providers, enterprises, ISPs and OTTs in nearly 200 countries and territories, enabling seamless mobile communications across disparate and rapidly evolving networks, devices and applications. We deliver innovative cloud-based solutions that facilitate superior end-user experiences through always-on services and real-time engagement. For more than 30 years, Syniverse has been simplifying complexity to deliver the promise of mobility - a simple, interoperable experience, anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit www.syniverse.com, follow Syniverse on Twitter or connect with Syniverse on Facebook.

About Listrak

Listrak's customer-centric data approach helps digital marketers cultivate deeper relationships with customers through personalized, multichannel marketing strategies that drive revenue, engagement and growth. Listrak helps reach those customers where they are, regardless of the source, channel or device. Listrak has more than a decade of digital marketing experience and works with leading brands. For more information, visit http://www.listrak.com.