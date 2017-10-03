MegaPath Wins 2017 SD-WAN Excellence Award

MegaPath, a leading provider of voice, data, security and cloud services in North America, today announced that Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) named MegaPath SD WAN as a winner of the 2017 SD WAN Excellence Award, presented by Internet Telephony. This award recognizes companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision and execution to deliver software based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.

"MegaPath's SD-WAN portfolio combines the industry's leading technology with over 20 years of expertise deploying network solutions to multi-location businesses," said Dan Foster, COO and President, MegaPath. "We are honored to be recognized by TMC for our unique approach to SD-WAN, which gives mid-sized businesses a low-cost entry point to the popular networking technology, while giving distributed organizations access to the industry's most comprehensive SD-WAN feature set."

MegaPath offers two SD-WAN solutions, SD-WAN Pro and SD-WAN Enterprise, giving businesses the flexibility to build a solution that is the right fit for its business need, size and budget. Earlier this year, MegaPath introduced MegaPath RED, a premium customer program for businesses that require 100-percent uptime and priority support.

Unlike other providers, MegaPath offers the flexibility to deliver SD-WAN "over the top", or over our carrier-agnostic WAN connections. MegaPath SD-WAN services are fully managed and include full-solution design engineering, dedicated project management, a white-glove approach to implementation and 100% U.S.-based support. All MegaPath SD-WAN services may be combined with its Business VoIP, UCaaS, WiFi, Security and Business Internet services, available nationwide.

"Congratulations to MegaPath for receiving a 2017 Internet Telephony SD-WAN Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "MegaPath SD-WAN has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area Network. I look forward to continued excellence from MegaPath in 2017 and beyond."

MegaPath is a Platinum Sponsor of the SD-WAN Expo taking place February 14-16 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. MegaPath is consistently recognized for its innovation and industry leadership. Most recently, MegaPath's Hosted Voice solution was named recipient of TMC's 2017 Hosted VoIP Excellence Award. To view MegaPath's complete list of awards, visit www.megapath.com/promise/awards.

