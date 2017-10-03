Sigma Systems CTO Catherine Michel named to Global Telecoms Business ‘Power 100’

Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog driven software, is pleased to announce that its Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel, has been named one of the 100 most powerful people in the telecoms industry by Global Telecoms Business (GTB).

The GTB Power 100 2017 recognizes the most influential individuals and true powers behind the communications industry. Grouped by region and sector, Catherine is the only CTO to make this year's list and is credited as 'one of the leading voices on digital transformation, who regularly advises CXOs on how to thrive in the digital economy.'

Catherine is recognized in the Power 100 alongside the likes of: Satya Nadella Microsoft CEO, Andy Penn Telstra CEO and John Malone Liberty Global Chairman.

"I am delighted that Catherine has been acknowledged as one of the 100 leading figures in the communications sector by GTB. She leads Sigma's product and technology strategy, driving innovations in our portfolio, including machine learning and intelligent data mining. Catherine also drives strategy and change across the industry as a member of the TM Forum's Executive Committee, and has worked tirelessly to have a profound impact on both the industry and the customers that Sigma serves," said Tim Spencer, President and CEO of Sigma Systems.

"Congratulations to Catherine for being recognized as a globally respected member of the communications technology industry. Catherine's leadership, expertise and consultative approach to helping service providers embrace digital innovation is immensely valuable and highly sought after," commented Lewis Langston, Chief Information Officer at Windstream Communications.

To view the full list, click here: https://www.globaltelecomsbusiness.com/article/b14xj0qzzyc34x/gtb-announces-power100-for-2017?copyrightInfo=true

