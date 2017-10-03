Linksys Velop Marketing Campaigns Honored With Five Mobile Marketing Association Global Smarties Awards

PLAYA VISTA, Calif. , Oct.Â LinksysÂ , a leader in providing home and office Wi Fi networking solutions, today announced that it has won five Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) 2017 Global and North America Smarties Awards for its mobile marketing campaigns on Linksys Velop whole home Wi Fi modular mesh system.Â Â

The Global and North America Smarties Awards honor the marketing teams and creative talent driving business impact through the power of mobile. Mobile Marketing is defined as including advertising, apps, mCommerce, messaging, and Customer Relations Management (CRM) on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The Velop Location Based Services and Targeting campaign won Two Gold Smarties Awards - one Global and one North America. The Linksys Velop Brand campaign was awarded globally as its Velop Relationship Building / CRM campaign was awarded globally and in North America with Silver and Bronze Smarties.

"The pioneering approach Linksys took with the innovation behind Linksys Velop is also reflected in the way the story is told through the medium of mobile," said Kieran Hannon , Chief Marketing Officer for the Belkin International brand portfolio - Belkin, Linksys, WeMo. "With our marketing partner Possible, the collective team is very proud of this honor, winning both golds - global and North America , recognizing a world-class home Wi-Fi brand with Linksys Velop."

The 2017 Smarties recognized the best-of-the-best mobile campaigns from hundreds of marketing, media, technology and agency organizations worldwide, and placed a greater emphasis on the business impact of the entries than in previous years, making the Smarties Awards the first global, mobile-centric program to focus on such benchmarks.

This year's winners were selected by the MMA's independent jury comprised of 27 senior brand and agency professionals under the guidance of jury president Richard Kellum , CMO of Goodyear.

According to the MMA - The 2017 entries, which included campaigns from 30 countries, were first pre-screened by a council comprised of over 100 senior level mobile marketers prior to judging by the independent jury. For this year's awards, the MMA revised judging criteria to make business impact 40 percent of each entrant's overall score while creative, strategy and execution each made up 20 percent. The change expands beyond simply looking at the ROI of campaign performance to include overall impact of aggregated work for a company.

About the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) The MMA is the world's leading global non-profit trade mobile marketing association comprised of more than 800 member companies, from nearly fifty countries around the world. Our members hail from every faction of the mobile marketing ecosystem, including brand marketers, agencies, mobile technology platforms, media companies, operators and others. The MMA's mission is to accelerate the transformation and innovation of marketing through mobile, driving business growth with closer and stronger consumer engagement. Anchoring the MMA's mission are four core pillars; to cultivate inspiration by driving innovation for the Chief Marketing Officer; to build the mobile marketing capabilities for marketing organizations through fostering know-how and confidence; to champion the effectiveness and impact of mobile through research providing tangible ROI measurement; and to advocate for mobile marketers. Additionally, MMA industry-wide committees work collaboratively to develop and advocate global best practices and lead standards development.

For more information about the MMA please visit http://www.mmaglobal.com.

About Linksys The Linksys brand has pioneered wireless connectivity since its inception in 1988 with its leading innovation and engineering strategies, best-in-class and award-winning technology, design and customer service. Linksys enables a connected lifestyle for people at home, at work and on the move, and with its award-winning products, simplifies home control, entertainment, security and Internet access through innovative features and a growing application and partner ecosystem. For more information, visit linksys.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or watch us on YouTube.

