8X8 Revolutionizes Business Communications Industry with the Launch of Virtual Office Editions

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ EGHT), the leading provider of truly unified cloud communications, today announced the launch of 8x8 Virtual OfficeÂ Editions. This new suite of products revolutionizes the business communications industry by unifying cloud telephony, collaboration tools, web conferencing and contact center solutions with a best in breed data analytics platform. This launch represents the most recent outcome of years of both innovation and strategic acquisition by 8x8 aimed at the development of products and solutions that help customers dramatically improve the way they communicate internally and externally.

"Siloed communications systems, such as telephony, team messaging, web conferencing and contact centers, address only isolated functions and segregate valuable business data from key decision makers. This slows productivity, hampers collaboration and impacts customer satisfaction," said Vik Verma, CEO at 8x8. "Through our technology ownership and innovation, 8x8 unifies these disparate systems on a single cloud communications platform, ensuring companies can easily communicate, collaborate and engage with employees and customers. In addition, businesses can now finally glean valuable insights from every interaction in real time, and unleash the collective power of the entire organization at every connection."

8x8, recently named a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide[1] for the sixth year in a row, is now offering 8x8 Virtual Office in three editions that provide companies powerful enterprise-class business communications features with the flexibility and mix-and-match pricing model that's best suited for their needs. 8x8 Virtual Office Editions includes everything businesses need to efficiently communicate and collaborate with employees, partners and customers. Business voice, auto attendant, video, SMS, chat and web conferencing are all included and packaged in the new, easy-to-understand editions, which are:

"At Colorado Wealth Group, we are passionate about helping clients with their wealth management and investment strategies so they can achieve all of their financial and life goals. It is critical that our partners, advisors and associates can easily communicate both with each other, and more importantly with clients," said Christopher Barker, CFPÂ®, MBA, Partner/Financial Advisor at Colorado Wealth Group. "8x8 Virtual Office X8 gives us the flexibility to truly unify communications with client engagement, allowing employees to stay connected whether they are in the office or working remote. This will enable us to be more productive so we can guide our clients to build their financial future."

The new 8x8 Virtual Office X8 edition allows companies to break down communications silos between sales, marketing, support, finance, IT/help desk, and other departments, and better engage with employees, partners, and customers. This truly unified cloud solution offers a powerful business communications and collaboration system, allowing employees to interact anytime from anywhere, and includes easy-to-use contact center capabilities, such as inbound call handling, outbound campaign dialing, and rich reporting and analytics for new business insights. This new offering enables companies to connect everyone throughout the organization, including both contact center agents and employees, with a single, unified solution.

The 8x8 Virtual Office X8 edition is available now in the US and UK, while the 8x8 Virtual Office X2 and X5 editions are available in the US. Visit the 8x8 website for more information.

Visit the 8x8 Booth #326 at Gartner Symposium/ITxpo in Orlando, Florida, at Walt Disney World, October 1-5, 2017 to view product demos of 8x8 Virtual Office Editions, including the new truly unified X8 edition.

