World Wide Technology Deploys Icertis to Manage Contracts Across the Enterprise

BELLEVUE, Wash. , Oct. Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced that World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solution provider, has gone live with the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform. The deployment of the ICM platform was a mission critical milestone for the organization to increase contracting velocity and improve visibility into contract terms and obligations, providing vital capabilities to effectively manage the contract lifecycle across complex contractual hierarchies. Icertis' secure, easy to use and easy to deploy cloud based platform, on Microsoft Azure, went live at the $9 billion company in less than six months.Â

"We believe that technology can drive the success of our customers," said Erika Schenk , General Counsel, Vice President of Compliance at WWT. "We chose Icertis because it is an easy to use, intelligent technology solution that would allow us to effectively manage and track our contracts with customers and business partners."

Many technology service providers like WWT face challenges managing contractual obligations and opportunities in a decentralized or matrixed organizational structure, which can introduce gaps between "sell side" customer contracts and linked "buy side" partner agreements - sometimes referred to as back-to-back contracting. The ICM platform allows WWT to ensure terms and obligations are seamlessly passed on to related engagements to better enable compliance-related activities, such as the enforcement of terms, as well as identify otherwise unrecognized contracting opportunities.

"The benefits of mature enterprise contract lifecycle management processes include increased governance and control over what is signed, when and by whom, plus the protection of knowing that the correct contract terms are live at any given time," according to Gartner. "It also provides deeper insights across all contractual agreements by analyzing content and conditions." *

"WWT is a leader in helping customers leverage technology to accelerate their business performance," said Samir Bodas , CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "We are excited to be their partner as they transform their commercial foundation and accelerate their performance through an intelligence-led, enterprise-wide approach to contract management that only a best-of-breed platform like the ICM platform can deliver."

ICM will provide WWT with a central repository for all their contracts worldwide and enable seamless communication between sales and legal that will accelerate the contracting process by:

WWT selected Icertis because it was the most feature rich, intelligence-led solution in the market and the configurability of the ICM platform will allow them to adapt to future market changes that require updates to their business processes. Combined with an easy to use, simple user interface, this configurability significantly increases user adoption thereby improving compliance and reducing risk.

