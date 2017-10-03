TeleTech Community Foundation Announces Grant Awards for First Half of 2017

DENVER , Oct. TeleTech Holdings, Inc.Â (NASDAQ TTEC), a leading global provider of customer experience, engagement, and growth solutions delivered through its proprietary, end to end Humanify Customer Engagement as a Service offering, today announced an overview of grant awards of the TeleTech Community Foundation (TTCF) for the first half of 2017.

As part of the foundation's mission to apply our resources and expertise to transform the educational experience for students of greatest need, the company provided financial support to more than 30 organizations through the first half of 2017. The location of these organizations spans a wide variety of geographies where TeleTech operates; including the United States , Mexico , Costa Rica , the Philippines , Bulgaria and Brazil . Grants were awarded to schools, special education centers, parks and recreation programs, and other education-focused organizations. The grants were sponsored by TeleTech employees who live in the communities where the charitable organizations operate. Here are just a few of the grants that were approved during the first half of the year:

"TeleTech is proud to give back to the communities in which we serve," said Richard Herbst - Vice President of Learning and Development at TeleTech and Head of the TeleTech Community Foundation. "Through grants awarded by the TeleTech Community Foundation, our employees are able to request support for the causes and organizations that are meaningful to them, especially education programs and youth-focused initiatives."

The TeleTech Community Foundation was established to support employees' passion for making a sustainable and positive impact in their communities. Every year the foundation awards grants to local nonprofit organizations that strive to transform the educational experience for students of greatest need. The program is employee-driven, meaning any TeleTech employee worldwide can sponsor a nonprofit organization focused on education in their community by submitting a grant request to the foundation. The foundation, now in its tenth year, has been ranked as one of the top 10 corporate foundations in Colorado for total contributions made to local charities.

For more information on the TeleTech Community Foundation, please visit http://www.teletech.com/corporate-responsibility/foundation.

ABOUT TELETECH TeleTech (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global provider of customer experience, engagement and growth solutions delivered through its proprietary end-to-end Humanifyâ„¢ Customer Engagement as a Service offering. Founded in 1982, the Company helps its clients acquire, retain and grow profitable customer relationships. Using customer-centric strategy, technology, processes and operations, TeleTech partners with business leadership across marketing, sales and customer care to design and deliver a simple, more human customer experience across every interaction channel. TeleTech's 48,000 employees live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TeleTech is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit TeleTech.com.

Investor Contact Media Contact Paul Miller Olivia Griner 303.397.8641 303.397.8999

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teletech-community-foundation-announces-grant-awards-for-first-half-of-2017-300529288.html

