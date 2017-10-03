Qualtrics and Walker Partner to Provide Market-Leading Experience Management Solution

SALT LAKE CITY and INDIANAPOLIS , Oct.Â Qualtrics, the leader in research and experience management, and Walker, a leading customer experience professional services firm, have announced a partnership to provide advanced experience management (XM) solutions and services to businesses. The announcement was made last week at Walker's annual CX Summit in San Antonio, Texas .

Walker will act as a systems integrator for the Qualtrics Experience Management Platformâ„¢ and provide holistic consulting guidance, end-to-end platform implementation and a flexible managed services model to companies seeking XM solutions. The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform is flexible technology that enables organizations to listen to stakeholders, analyze their feedback and improve the experiences they deliver across the four core pillars of business-customer, product, employee and brand experiences-all on one platform.

For more than 75 years, Walker has helped many of the world's top brands build award-winning experience programs and strategies using proven frameworks and robust methodologies. Walker's deep professional services team develops tailored, comprehensive solutions to help companies create differentiated experiences and achieve their business objectives. Walker works with industry-leading clients, including many Fortune 1000 companies that operate globally.

Qualtrics Customer Experience is one of the four pillars of the Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, and is the most sophisticated CX platform in the industry. It includes flexible role-based dashboards, case management, full CRM integration and Qualtrics iQTM-a collection of intelligent features built on artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics.

"We are proud to partner with Walker to provide the most advanced experience management solutions available today," said John Torrey , Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Qualtrics. "Walker's expertise in customer experience paired with our advanced XM PlatformTM provide a solution that will help organizations better understand, engage and wow their customers."

"The Qualtrics XM Platform is the most powerful, flexible technology on the market and is the perfect complement to our white-glove approach to delivering services that help companies build world-class CX programs," said Steve Walker , Chairman and CEO of Walker. "We needed an adaptable, scalable and forward-looking technology to underpin the expert services we provide to the market-and the Qualtrics platform delivers."

For more information, please visit www.walker.com or www.qualtrics.com.

About Walker Walker is a leading professional services firm helping companies create competitive advantages through world-class experiences. For more than 75 years, Walker has designed and implemented solutions to help companies manage their experiences and drive business success. Walker works with some of the world's most influential businesses as well as emerging organizations of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.walkerinfo.com.

About Qualtrics Qualtrics is a single system of record for all experience data, also called X-dataâ„¢, allowing organizations to manage the four core experiences of business-customer, product, employee and brand experiences-on one platform. Over 8,500 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com.

Press Contacts Julia Giona , Qualtrics +1 (415) 828-4775 juliag@qualtrics.com

McKenzie Haggard , Method Communications for Qualtrics +1 (801) 850-3624 mckenzie@methodcommunications.com

Brenda Mackey , Walker +1 (317) 843-8553 bmackey@walkerinfo.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualtrics-and-walker-partner-to-provide-market-leading-experience-management-solution-300529588.html

SOURCE Qualtrics

http://www.qualtrics.com