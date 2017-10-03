Veeam Appoints Kate Hutchison as Chief Marketing Officer

Veeam Software, the Availability for the Always On Enterprise innovator, today announced that Kate Hutchison has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Hutchison will lead Veeam's global marketing organization and continue to strengthen the company's brand momentum as the No.1 Availability provider for any application, any data, across any cloud. Hutchison will report directly to Veeam Co CEO and President, Peter McKay.

"Kate's proven experience, particularly in leading marketing teams during periods of fast growth and transformation, will bring valuable strategic and industry insight to our team as we continue on our journey to $1 billion and beyond," said McKay. "Kate has accelerated market share and driven brand recognition at some of the most notable technology companies, and her credentials are second-to-none. As we maintain our mission to deliver 24.7.365 Availability solutions to companies across the globe, Kate will play a pivotal role in ensuring our brand evolves and expands, and I am thrilled that she is part of the team."

"Veeam is an exciting company with outstanding fundamentals, a large and loyal installed base and an exciting vision for extending our lead in ensuring the Availability of data powering the digital economy," said Hutchison. "As enterprises continue to digitally transform, their need for robust Availability solutions will expand and Veeam will be right there to meet those needs as we have done for the last decade. This is a great time to join Veeam and I look forward to increasing our market share and expanding the awareness of our brand in the company's second decade of growth."

Hutchison brings to Veeam more than 20 years of experience as CMO at a variety of software and hardware technology companies, including Riverbed, Polycom, VMware, Citrix and BEA. Most recently, Hutchison was senior vice president and CMO of Riverbed, a private company that is a leader in the markets for application performance infrastructure and software-defined networking. Hutchison successfully led Riverbed through a re-positioning and re-branding effort that took the company into a much larger - approximately 11x larger - market overall.

Prior to Riverbed, Hutchison was executive vice president and CMO at Polycom, a leader in business-grade conferencing communications solutions. She spearheaded the company's transformation from a hardware provider to a software-driven company and leader of unified communications and video/voice communications. She was also instrumental in helping employees understand the power of software to bring innovation to market faster, while differentiating Polycom from competitors.

Preceding Polycom, Hutchison was CMO and vice president of marketing for VMware, where she expanded the company's position from a hypervisor vendor to a provider of virtualization solutions to help customers build private and public clouds. Prior to VMware, Hutchison helped Citrix develop the strategy to double the company's revenue to $1B in revenue in three years, and emerge as the leader in application access and delivery. While at BEA Systems, Hutchison built and led all aspects of marketing as the company grew from $300 million to $1 billion in three years - one of the fastest software companies to achieve $1 billion in annual revenue.

Hutchison received her master's degree from San Francisco State University and a bachelor's degree from Long Island University, Southampton College (now part of SUNY Stony Brook). In 2005, Hutchison received the Distinguished Alumni award from Long Island University, Southampton College.

