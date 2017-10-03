Smart Communications Receives Celent’s XCelent Technology Award

LONDON &Smart Communications, the innovator in customer and business conversations, has received Celent's XCelent Technology award, indicating the highest advanced technology score in the firm's Customer Communication Management in Insurance 2017 ABCD Vendor View. The report profiled 15 customer communication management systems in use by insurance companies globally.

In addition to the XCelent Technology award, the report also notes Smart Communications' ability to meet today's insurers' requirements for flexible and cost-effective communication systems and environment, existing integrations with major core insurance systems, and a roster of insurance customers around the world. Also highlighted is the solution's user-friendly interface, allowing users to quickly understand the system's features and functions, especially template and document creation.

"We are honored to receive the XCelent Technology award and appreciate Celent's recognition of our commitment to delivering innovative technology that is both powerful and easy to use," said Simon Tindal, Chief Technology Officer for Smart Communications. "Our growing list of insurance customers around the world are already increasing operational efficiency and accuracy while also improving the quality of their customer conversations. We look forward to continuing to enhance our solutions with features that will transform customer communications into meaningful conversations."

This ranking follows several others for Smart Communications in recent months. The company was also listed among 2017 Hot Companies in Customer Experience by DOCUMENT Strategy magazine in July, and CIOReview named Smart Communications as one of its 20 Most Promising Insurance Technology Solution Providers 2017, in May, the same month it recognized CEO of Smart Communications, George Wright, as CEO of the Month.

