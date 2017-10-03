Ingram Micro Named HP Canada Distributor of the Year and HP U.S. Personal Systems Distributor of the Year

Ingram Micro Inc. today announced its Canadian and US regions have earned the honors HP Canada Distributor of the Year and HP U.S. Personal Systems Distributor of the Year.

The awards were presented at HP Reinvent World Partner Forum 2017, HP's largest global partner forum. The annual forum brought together more than 1,400 HP Partners from across the globe along with HP's CEO, Dion Weisler and his entire executive channel team.

"We are honored to be recognized as HP's distributor of the year in Canada and the U.S.," said Paul Bay, executive vice president and group president of the Americas, Ingram Micro. "HP and Ingram Micro share a long history of success. With a relentless focus on growth, we've expanded HP's personal systems business in both Canada and the U.S., and continue to find ways to exceed expectations and create more business opportunity and value for our mutual channel partners."

HP Partner of the Year award winners are evaluated across a variety of criteria including innovation, category leadership across print, PC and supplier, distributor and re-seller categories. Globally more than 50 partners were honored.

"Ingram Micro was chosen out of select group of valued partners based on a variety of revenue and growth factors that were reviewed and ultimately determined by our channel leadership team. This year's award winners are perfect examples of what happens when we focus on driving strategic growth together. Congratulations on this well-deserved award!" said Stephanie Dismore, vice president and general manager, Americas Channels, HP.

"Among a competitive set of channel partners, Ingram Micro should be proud of their hard work and innovation leading up to the Canada Distributor of the Year award," said Mary Ann Yule, president and CEO, HP Canada. "When we work together, great things happen-which couldn't be more evident than with our ongoing relationship with Ingram Micro. Thank you for your continued collaboration, and congratulations."

