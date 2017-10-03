M Science Unveils Enhanced Global iPhone Tracker; Offers Frequent Updates on Sales of New 8, 8 Plus and X Models

M Science, the leader and pioneer in data driven research and analytics, today launched an enhanced global iPhone Tracker, which charts weekly aggregate sales of the new iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X models.

"Numbers from the first few days of availability suggest a soft start for the iPhone 8 series relative to prior model launches," noted Matthew Goodman, M Science Director and Senior TMT analyst.

M Science will deliver the global dataset once every other week and provide continued analysis of how these iPhone launches compare with that of legacy models including the iPhone 6, 6s and 7.

"This is yet another example of how we provide our clients with actionable, alpha-generating insight they simply cannot get elsewhere," added Michael V. Marrale, M Science CEO. "We're delivering near real-time information on new model iPhone sales from around the world across distribution channels, including brick and mortar, online and through wireless carriers."

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were released on September 22nd. The iPhone X will be available starting November 3rd.

The Global iPhone Tracker complements existing M Science offerings, which include more detailed handset and carrier transaction data, including SKU level details, from thousands of independent wireless retailers in North America.

This is another value add to M Science's current product suite of M Analysis and M Data, which covers over 400 companies and sub-brands across U.S. Consumer, European Consumer and TMT in the U.S. and Asia.

