AtScale Appoints former Goldman Sachs executive Pete Perrone as CFO

SAN MATEO, Calif. , Oct.Â AtScale, the only company to provide enterprises with a universal semantic platform for BI on Big Data, announced today the appointment of Pete Perrone as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Perrone will be responsible for developing the framework and processes necessary to continue supporting AtScale's rapid growth.

"AtScale is a case-study for what rapid product-market fit and hyper-growth look like in the enterprise: the company has enabled the world's most recognizable brands to achieve value from Big Data," said Ryan Floyd , Founding Managing Director of Storm Ventures. "We are excited for Pete to join. He will help AtScale achieve its next milestone: becoming the de-facto standard for BI on Big Data."

Perrone comes to AtScale with more than 20 years of finance, operations and investing experience in high growth, venture companies, and has also held CFO positions at public and privately held companies. He was previously Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and CFO of Limelight Networks and Percolate Industries. Pete earned engineering degrees from Duke University and Georgia Tech , and an MBA from MIT Sloan.

"AtScale has the opportunity to disrupt the Business Intelligence market in the same way Business Objects did it in the nineties," said Perrone. "The company's product addresses a huge technical gap and pain point in this vast market. Its early customers are some of the most recognizable companies in the world and the company has realized enormous business benefits. I am excited to join this team and help with the continuing growth of the company."

This appointment comes on the heels of major industry recognition for the company: CRN recognized AtScale as an Emerging Big Data Vendor for 2017 and credited the company for "its critical role in bridging the gap between popular, user-centric data visualization tools and big data sources, on-premises or in the Cloud." 451 Research highlighted AtScale for its "highly differentiated offering" and for its ability to address "a wide variety of use cases and workloads."

