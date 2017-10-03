Best College Town in America just got better: San Luis Obispo enters into an agreement with 5 Bars to accelerate small cell wireless coverage

IRVINE, Calif. , Oct.Â 5 Bars Communities, a dba of XG Communities LLC, a premier provider of wirelessÂ plans, asset marketing and engineering services for cities and municipalities across the United States , announced an agreement to market and manage wireless coverage solutions with the City of San Luis Obispo .

5 Bars Communities has entered into a multi-year agreement to begin marketing the City's assets for small cell colocation. This effort will enhance the ability for San Luis Obispo to deploy wireless connectivity throughout the city.

As wireless carriers densify existing networks, it is estimated that the industry will deploy hundreds of thousands of small cells, making it increasingly difficult for cities to manage the application and deployment process. In collaboration with the carriers, 5 Bars will streamline applications with a predictable process, while preserving City aesthetics.

The decision for the City of San Luis Obispo to partner with 5 Bars was based on maintaining control, preventing visual blight and increasing connectivity for businesses, residents and citizens. The solution will be the foundation to deploy Smart City infrastructure, enhance business investment, and improve city services.

"San Luis Obispo is known for being a refuge and one of the happiest cities in America, part of the SLO charm is the aesthetic quality of the town. 5 Bars will expedite and enhance wireless coverage for this lovely community without compromising the look and feel of this quaint college town," said Monnie McGaffigan , President of 5 Bars.

About City of San Luis Obispo :

San Luis Obispo is a quintessential coastal California city located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles and just minutes from beaches, state parks, landmarks and premium wine regions. The town offers a historic, restored downtown full of restaurants, theatres, art galleries, shops and is home to California Polytechnic State University.

About 5 Bars Communities:

5 Bars Communities, a dba of XG Communities is headquartered in Irvine, California . A premier provider of small cell wireless marketing plans, engineering services and comprehensive wireless strategies for cities and municipalities. For more information, please visit www.xgcommunities.com

