Genesys Support for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Opens New Markets for Omnichannel Customer Experience Solution PureEngage

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct.Â GenesysÂ (www.genesys.com), a global leader in omnichannel customer experience andÂ contact center solutions, announced Genesys PureEngage is now available to customers on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.Â Enterprises can now run Genesys PureEngage on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, benefiting from powerful integrations to Oracle Customer Experience (CX), CRM and Analytics.

Joint customers can gain a single view of the customer lifecycle throughout all departments across marketing, sales and service with rich computer telephony integration support. By combining the omnichannel customer engagement and employee collaboration functionality of PureEngage with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's ability to provision and right-size cloud resources on an hour-by-hour basis, businesses can choose the best deployment model for their needs.

"This is an important stepping stone for Oracle and Genesys customers alike, especially those moving to the cloud who require full portfolio functionality, customizations and administrative control," said Inderjeet Singh , executive vice president of Independent Software Vendors (ISV), OEM and Java, Oracle. "Our joint customers can have complete confidence in deploying the Genesys PureEngage portfolio on Oracle Cloud."

"Oracle and Genesys share a commitment to delivering the most innovative and fully integrated solutions," Merijn te Booij, chief marketing officer of Genesys. "Our joint customers can leverage the easy integration between Genesys and Oracle Cloud to help them scale performance and functionality across marketing, sales and service."

The certification installation includes nearly 50 PureEngage application modules running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure at a scale of 25,000 agents. The testing was performed by Genesys Professional Services, and Genesys Engineering and Quality Assurance using facilities and assistance provided by Oracle.

The Genesys solution, PureEngage, is an omnichannel customer engagement suite for global businesses to deliver competitively superior experiences - providing real-time, contextual journeys, world-class orchestrated routing, and digital transformation at any scale. PureEngage is available both on-premise and in the cloud and supports extensive customizability through open APIs and web standards. For more information about PureEngage visit: http://www.genesys.com/platform/cloud/pureengage.

The Oracle Cloud offers complete software as a service (SaaS) application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia . For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Genesys GenesysÂ® powers more than 25 billion of the world's best customer experiences each year. Our success comes from connecting employee and customer conversations on any channel, every day. Over 10,000 companies in more than 100 countries trust our #1 customer experience platform to drive great business outcomes and create lasting relationships. Combining the best of technology and human ingenuity, we build solutions that mirror natural communication and work the way you think. Our industry-leading solutions foster true omnichannel engagement because they perform equally well across channels, on-premise and in the cloud. Experience communication as it should be: fluid, instinctive and profoundly empowering. Visit genesys.com on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Genesys blog.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program - an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Contacts: Rachel Faulkner Senior Manager, PR Genesys rachel.faulkner@genesys.com +1 317-715-8109

Kerith Burke Sterling Communications genesys@sterlingpr.com +1 408-395-5500

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesys-support-for-oracle-cloud-infrastructure-opens-new-markets-for-omnichannel-customer-experience-solution-pureengage-300529524.html

SOURCE Genesys

http://www.genesys.com