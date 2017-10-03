Brazil’s Vogel Telecom Selects Coriant End-to-End Solution to Enhance Performance of National Backbone Network

Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web scale Internet operators, today announced that Vogel Telecom, a leading carrier's carrier service provider in Brazil, has selected an integrated OTN switching and coherent optical transport solution from Coriant to scale its nationwide backbone network and enhance the delivery of flexible end user services, including OTN, Ethernet, MPLS TP, and SDH. The end to end Coriant solution, which extends from metro to long haul network segments, was delivered in collaboration with Coriant's strategic partner Logicalis, a leading provider of global IT solutions and managed services in Latin America. The new project represents an extension to a contract originally signed at the end of 2016.

Vogel Telecom's national scope includes a network infrastructure that spans over 21,000 kilometers of fiber optics and supports high-capacity connectivity services across over 600 cities in 13 Brazilian states and the Federal District of Brasília. The new national backbone project covers over 4,000 kilometers of fiber optic transmission and connects the States of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, and Rio de Janeiro. The project will strengthen Vogel´s presence in major markets in Brazil by expanding its business in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte and by adding Rio de Janeiro as a new location under Vogel´s coverage.

"As we looked to enhance our transport infrastructure, we needed a solution that could deliver efficiency, scalability, and flexibility across multiple network segments. After rigorous evaluation of our options, Coriant was the clear choice. The company's end-to-end packet optical transport solutions demonstrated best-in-class performance, and working closely with Logicalis, they offered a solution cost-optimized for our current and future needs." said José Felipe Ruppenthal, Diretor de Planejamento e Estratégia de Recursos de Rede, Vogel Telecom.

"This equipment will offer us essential reinforcement for the increase in capacity in our transport network. Through this initiative we will have a large production capacity available between our main cities, while ensuring a network that is flexible and robust," said Denio Portella, CTO, Vogel Telecom.

Vogel Telecom selected Coriant's state-of-the-art technology to efficiently support diverse service types (e.g., OTN, Ethernet, MPLS-TP, and SDH) and scale backbone network capacity to meet the evolving connectivity demands of its end-user customers, which include businesses, governments, service providers, data centers, and large telecom operators. The new network supports up to 5 Tbps of capacity and is designed to support up to 10 Tbps in the future as traffic demands evolve.

"We are pleased to be a trusted supplier for Vogel Telecom and are working closely with Logicalis to help them differentiate their high-capacity connectivity services by delivering a superior customer experience from end-to-end," said Alberto Barriento, Managing Director, Caribbean and Latin America, Coriant.

The end-to-end Coriant solution for Vogel Telecom includes the Coriant® 7100 Pico Packet Optical Transport Platform for cost-efficient metro access, the state-of-the-art Coriant® mTera® Universal Transport Platform for agnostic service aggregation and OTN switching, and the Coriant® hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform for best-in-class long haul coherent DWDM transmission. To simplify end-to-end provisioning and efficiently manage multi-domain traffic as a single network, Vogel Telecom will rely on the Coriant® Transport Network Management System (TNMS). With advanced integration of the Coriant product platforms, seamless interworking and efficient service hand-offs between metro, core, and long haul domains, the Coriant solution will provide significant improvements in network operations, while enabling faster and more cost-effective creation of resilient, high-speed services optimized for end-user application demands.

"Our team worked hard to help Vogel take another step toward consolidating its operation nationwide and raise itself to a new level of quality in the services provided," said Anderson André, Sales Director, Logicalis Brasil.

