Wilfried Urner Appointed CEO of MX1

LUXEMBOURG &SES announced today that Wilfried Urner has been appointed, with immediate effect, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MX1, the SES wholly owned global media services company.

Leading SES Platform Services for many years, Urner has been instrumental in building a strong portfolio of service activities for SES Video and for HD+, the German HD platform. He was also one of the key drivers of the RR Media acquisition and the creation and integration of MX1 in 2016. He will keep his current roles in the management team of SES Video as Head of Media Platforms and Product Development, and also continue to serve as CEO of HD+.

Urner succeeds Avi Cohen, who has decided to leave MX1. Cohen joined RR Media in July 2012 and supported the merger of RR Media with SES Platform Services.

"With Wilfried succeeding Avi as CEO of MX1, the company will continue on its successful path to become the world's first media globalizer", said Ferdinand Kayser, CEO of SES Video. "Avi has positioned MX1 as an infrastructure-independent provider of innovative digital video and media solutions for the broadcast and media industries across the globe. We would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him well for the future."

