nanoPrecision Products Achieves AS 9100D Certification Early, One of the First Certified Under New, More Stringent Requirements

nanoPrecision Products, the world leader in complex material forming with nanometer accuracies and tolerances, has announced that it has received AS9100D ISO 9001 2015 certifications from the independent certifying body, Perry Johnson. The AS9100D and ISO 9001 2015 certifications confirm that the company's quality system meets all quality and safety requirements specific to the aerospace industry.

nanoPrecision Products' agility in moving to this new, more robust set of certifications makes it one of the first companies serving the aerospace industry to qualify under the new standards. Achieving these new certifications at this time provides nanoPrecision Products with readiness to serve aerospace and technology-driven companies with its breakthrough products in 2017 and beyond. Both certifications are required for securing major contracts from companies in each sector.

The internationally recognized AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certifications are established to ensure the quality of products and services of a company, and new guidelines that were issued for each certification give companies three years to transition to the new standards. These must be in place by September 2018, and at that time the 2008 certifications will be invalid.

Founded in 2002, nanoPrecision Products produces products with total cost of ownership advantages, at scalable volumes, with nanometer accuracies and tolerances for applications in diverse industries. Beyond benefiting the military and aerospace industries, this certification also provides overarching benefits to the telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, medical device, automotive, oil/logging and supercomputing industries. Beyond their commercial work, the company is the recipient of numerous federal R&D contracts from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Department of Energy.

"We continue to be committed to delivering world-class products that provide competitive benefits for those industries that require performance and value in which to thrive," said Michael K. Barnoski, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer. "Earning the dual AS 9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certification early positions nanoPrecision Products to provide needed solutions for those companies looking to design first-mover products targeted for the end of this decade and into the next."

nanoPrecision Products' flagship offerings include fiber optic interconnect systems and fiber optic component packages, delivering new solutions to technical and performance challenges that have remained unaddressed for more than 40 years. Two next-generation epoxy-less interconnects systems - the Ferrolder® and FootballFerrule® - eliminate the single largest cause of connector failure (epoxy) while also dramatically lowering costs. The single mode or multimode, single fiber Ferrolder is a breakthrough fiber optic interconnect system that combines the ferrule and ferrule holder in one. The 12 fiber FootballFerrule, a single-mode or multimode, multi-fiber interconnect system based on the SC form factor, has been designed to meet the rigorous performance needs of large scale data centers while also addressing performance challenges associated with harsh environments.

About nanoPrecision Products, Inc.

nanoPrecision Products is the world leader in complex material forming with revolutionary 3D stamping processes that deliver nanometer accuracies and tolerances. The company has pioneered a breakthrough nanoBench™ product platform that revolutionizes methods to align and hold electrical, optical, mechanical, fluidic and other devices. nanoPrecision Products has strong intellectual property in the areas of optical fiber interconnects, packaging, and manufacturing technology, both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit www.nanoprecision.com.