Telit Teams with Wind River to Accelerate Industrial IoT Adoption

LONDON , Oct. Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it is collaborating with Wind RiverÂ , an IntelÂ company, to accelerate Industrial IoT (IIoT) adoption. Through this relationship, Telit and Wind River are reducing the complexities of IoT device management, helping companies quickly and securely realize the full solution benefits of IIoT.

Wind River is utilizing Telit's IoT platform technology for its device management platform. The latest release of Wind River Helixâ„¢ Device Cloud is making it easier for companies to capture data on-premise or in the cloud, providing enhanced system analytics and remote device management. By allowing users to aggregate and perform computing tasks, Device Cloud helps perform informed business intelligence to protect investments, utilize infrastructure, improve processes and generate new revenue streams.

For over 30 years, Wind River software has helped power generation after generation of the safest, most secure devices in the world. The company's comprehensive edge to cloud solution portfolio continues to evolve, empowering a wide variety of IoT use cases across critical infrastructure market segments including aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, networking and transportation.

Telit focuses on developing best in class IoT solutions and pairing with innovators across the ecosystem. Over the past 15 years, Telit has built a comprehensive IoT platform offering that addresses the needs of OEMs, enterprises and service providers around the world. The deviceWISE platform offers an unparalleled set of connectivity management, device management, data management, edge, cloud and enterprise ready-to-use connectors and services that reduce the risk and time-to-market of connecting 'things to apps,' by collecting, managing and analyzing critical device data.

"Telit and Wind River see an addressable opportunity of millions of connections on the platform in the coming years, and through this collaboration Wind River will be able to offer a ready-built platform for developing and deploying device-to-cloud IoT solutions allowing customers to digitally transform their businesses," said Yosi Fait , Interim CEO, Telit. "Partnerships are 'the oxygen' of the IoT and we believe this is the beginning of a successful relationship. We look forward to working together on future solutions and strategic initiatives."

"Wind River's collaboration with Telit will accelerate the delivery of IIoT solutions to the global market, a testament to the true value of the ecosystem," said Keith Shea , General Manager of Helix IoT Solutions at Wind River. "Together we are addressing the industry needs of our customers who know IoT solutions are no longer optional, but required to increase the competitiveness of their products and services."

About Telit Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement connecting the world from the inside out. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for IoT deployments - including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, Wi-Fi, short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.

