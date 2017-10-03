Announcing The Earthquake Phone

SEATTLE , Oct.Â Unfortunately, disasters like the recent one in Mexico happen with frightening regularity not just earthquakes, but hurricanes, typhoons, tsunamis all of which can cause structures to collapse. Disaster dogs are certainly useful in locating buried victims, but they have numerous limitations. Ground Penetrating Radar can also help, but is extremely expensive, limiting the availability of sufficient units when and where needed.

Earthquake Phone technology includes features that assist rescue teams in locating persons buried under rubble. These victims - including children - typically live in countries or cities where the structural integrity of buildings makes them vulnerable to disaster.

To enable a phone's battery charge to last longer, an emergency power conservation mode (E-mode) is activated by either receiving a command from an external source via RF transmission, or by noticing a rapid reduction in signal strength from a tower without changing the phone's physical location. When in E-mode, transmissions are made by the phone from time to time indicating the user's health condition. Also, portable RF sensors may be deployed at grid positions to locate mobile phones by triangulation based on signals received from mobile phones while battery charge still exists.

While there is a pending patent in the US, no International patents have been filed, nor will they be. Patent application number 2017/0064072 for Earthquake Phone technology has a priority date of August 26, 2015 . To protect International patent rights, an international application would have needed to be filed before August 26, 2016 . Intentionally, we have filed NO such application. Therefore, when a patent for the Earthquake Phone is issued by the United States Patent Office, only manufacturing and/or sales in the US will be protected.

To view this and other patents offered for license and sale, please visit the Silaero website.

To learn about other technologies we developed to save lives, please visit:

www.barbecan.com - High-Traffic Secure Entrance Systems to exclude weapons from buildings and gatherings. Prevents active shooter and terrorist attacks.

www.safetexting.org - Track, Warn, and Block unsafe texting in vehicles

Contact: Osann IP Consulting Bob Osann 408-313-1990

Photo(s): https://www.prlog.org/12667927

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-the-earthquake-phone-300529553.html

SOURCE Osann IP Consulting