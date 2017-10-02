Anghami Selects Triton Digital to Power the Monetization of their Digital Audio Inventory

Triton DigitalÂ , a leading technology provider for the audio industry, and Anghami, the largest streaming music provider in the Middle East, today announced a partnership whereby Anghami will utilize Triton Digital's complete ad tech stack to monetize their digital audio inventory, which is exclusively represented by Digital Media Services (DMS), the digital arm of Choueiri Group. Through this partnership, Anghami and DMS will leverage Triton's highly scalable ad server, Tap, to dynamically insert targeted audio ads into Anghami's 600 Million audio streams per month, resulting in a more engaging and personalized experience for their listeners, and a higher return for their advertisers.

In addition, DMS will make Anghami's audio inventory available in Triton's global audio advertising marketplace, a2xÂ®, which will enable programmatic buyers across MENA and other parts of the world to reach their engaged listening audience through non-skippable, at-scale buys for the first time. DMS will also leverage Yield-Op, Triton's Supply Side Platform (SSP), to manage their inventory within the programmatic marketplace. Yield-Op will enable DMS to streamline ad operations, manage access to their inventory, regulate pricing, establish ad quality settings, and configure both open as well as private deals with specific buyers, brands or sales houses.

"We are proud to help Anghami and DMS harness the power of programmatic advertising to more efficiently monetize their digital audio inventory," said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. "Enabling agencies and advertisers to engage Anghami's 58 Million registered users in a targeted, meaningful way will provide them with a higher return, and will undoubtedly further the growth of the digital audio advertising industry in the MENA region."

"We've already received interest from regional advertising agencies and brand managers who attended the first regional audio day organized by Anghami with the support of DMS, where Triton was a major contributor," said Elie Habib, Co-Founder and CTO at Anghami. With Triton's technology, it became easier for advertisers to access our inventory in an automated fashion, and enables them to send the right message at the right time and in the right place so it truly resonates with listeners. This is an enormous benefit that comes exclusively with the native, mobile nature of the audio channel."

"We look forward to leveraging Triton's digital audio advertising expertise and technology to continue to elevate Anghami's brand and reach, and to grow the digital audio ad market in the MENA region," said Michel Malkoun, Chief Operating Officer at DMS. "The more that we can do to make the execution of relevant, contextual advertising easier for brands and agencies, the faster the industry will grow and the better the experience will be for its loyal, engaged listeners."

a2x, the world's first programmatic buying solution for streaming audio, enables publishers and advertisers to partner dynamically to deliver relevant, meaningful ads through precise targeting parameters, including format, genre, geography, demo, gender, and first and third party data. For more information, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/advertisers/ad-exchange-networks

About Triton Digital

Triton DigitalÂ® (https://www.tritondigital.com) is building a better audio marketplace by making online audio advertising more accessible, intelligent, and effective. Launched in 2006 and operating in more than 45 countries, Triton Digital is the largest global technology and services provider to the digital audio industry. Triton's technology is designed to help broadcasters, podcasters, and music services streamline their day-to-day operations, build their online audience, and maximize their online revenue. Its comprehensive product suite includes online audience measurement, streaming delivery and media players, advertising technology and online audience engagement tools. In addition, Triton operates a programmatic audio advertising marketplace that delivers a streamlined and effective way for brands to reach a range of audio audiences through a single programmatic platform.

About Anghami

Anghami is a music streaming app providing unlimited Arabic and International music to stream and download for offline mode. Anghami is designed for the Middle-East and North Africa providing the largest music catalog of licensed content from the major Arabic labels such as Rotana, Melody, Mazzika, Platinum Records and many other indies. It also features the international majors EMI, Sony, Warner and Universal. Anghami is largest digital music venture ever in the Middle-East funded by multiple VC firms.

About Digital Media Services (DMS)

Digital Media Services (DMS) was incorporated in 2010 as the official digital media arm of Choueiri Group. Today, the Company extends a premium portfolio of online / mobile offerings, which reach 120 million Unique Users, generate 2 Billion Page Views and serve over 3.2 billion ads per month. Aligned with Choueiri Group's commitment to and focus on digital, DMS received a brand makeover in April 2017, which expresses its unique strength as the true voice of independent publishers. DMS is headquartered in Dubai, with presence in key regional markets.