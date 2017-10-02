MtronPTI Announces Addition of Senior Design Engineer Michael Adkins

MtronPTI, a leader in precision frequency control and custom RF microwave solutions for defense, aerospace, telecommunications and industrial markets, today announced that Michael Adkins has joined MtronPTI's design team, bringing significant experience in the design of cavity, waveguide and substrate (including suspended substrate) microwave filters.

Paul Dechen, MtronPTI's VP of Sales, said, "The addition of Michael Adkins will enable MtronPTI's cavity and combline filter portfolio to be expanded to support requirements up to 40 GHz, including high power handling filter products targeted towards satellite communication, electronic warfare and airborne communication platforms."

Robert Mamazza, MtronPTI's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We're very excited that Mike has joined our design group. Growing and strengthening our design engineering capability is part of our continuing strategy to expand our product portfolio with greater complexity, higher margin solutions that deliver exceptional value to our customers."

About MtronPTI

MtronPTI is an AS9100 certified designer and manufacturer of advanced highly engineered timing and frequency control solutions for aerospace, defense, instrumentation and Internet communication applications. Based in Orlando, Florida, with design, sales and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe, MtronPTI is a subsidiary of The LGL Group (NYSE MKT: LGL).

For more information visit http://www.mtronpti.com and http://www.lglgroup.com.