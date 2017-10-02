Cincinnati Bell Inc. Completes Acquisition of OnX Enterprise Solutions, Creates Hybrid IT Solutions Provider with CBTS

CINCINNATI , Oct.Â Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE CBB) today announced the Company has completed its $201 million acquisition of OnX Enterprise Solutions. The combination of CBTS and OnX brings meaningful scale, service and product offerings, free cash flow generation, and client diversification, supporting CBTS's transformation to a hybrid IT solutions provider.

The transaction will expand CBTS's footprint by providing access to additional sales offices and data centers, significantly increasing CBTS's presence in the U.S. and Canada .

Leigh Fox , President and Chief Executive Officer of Cincinnati Bell, said, "The completion of this acquisition is an exciting day for Cincinnati Bell and our enterprise IT services business, CBTS. The combination of OnX and CBTS will create a full-service IT solutions portfolio boasting a unique pairing of hosted and managed IT services."

The combined company will be well-positioned to capitalize on significant market opportunities presented by clients' migration to cloud services, including the roughly $250 billion expected to be spent globally on cloud services in 2017. Together, OnX and CBTS have a dramatically strengthened North American platform that will allow the combined company to service larger accounts, including multiple existing Fortune 500 clients, as it leverages an expanded footprint and deep industry and market knowledge in the U.S. and Canada .

The combined company's enhanced capabilities include managed cloud computing and data center services, and end-to-end communications services with subject matter expertise in support of sales, installation, operation, and maintenance.

Scott Seger , President of CBTS, said, "We are excited to have OnX's talented team join the CBTS family and look forward to the opportunities ahead as we go to market with our combined platform as a hybrid IT solutions provider. The combined company will have a truly differentiated offering for clients and will set us apart in a competitive industry. Further, our enhanced scale will give us the financial flexibility to make strategic investments in the business, including new products, services, and people to ensure CBTS continues to provide industry-leading solutions to clients."

In connection with the completion of this transaction, Cincinnati Bell entered into new senior secured credit facilities, comprised of a five-year $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility and a seven-year $600 million senior secured term loan facility.

About Cincinnati Bell

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio , Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) provides integrated communications solutions - including local and long distance voice, data, high-speed Internet and video - that keep residential and business customers in Greater Cincinnati and Dayton connected with each other and with the world. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on Cincinnati Bell's website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

