Communications & Power Industries' Advanced Antennas Selected For Global Communications System

PALO ALTO, Calif. , Oct.Â The Antenna Systems Division of Communications & Power Industries (CPI) has been awarded a multiyear contract to provide hundreds of advanced antenna products for a novel satellite system that will provide global coverage.Â The CPI Antenna Systems Division will design and manufacture Ka band satellite gateway and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C) antennas to support the system.Â These antennas will combine the proven Ka band technology of CPI Antenna Systems Division's ASC Signal product line with the high precision tracking system of its Malibu product line, providing state of the art technology that demonstrates the breadth and depth of CPI Antenna System Division's portfolio of antenna products.

"CPI's advanced antenna products are the technology of choice for cutting-edge communications programs. This new satellite constellation is a pioneering approach to providing global broadband access and will be an exciting showcase for the capabilities of CPI's latest antenna technology. By combining the technologies of our ASC Signal and Malibu product lines into the newly formed Antenna Systems Division, CPI offers a truly leading-edge product for the GEO, MEO and LEO satellite communications markets," said Tony Russell , president of CPI's Antenna Systems Division.

Manufacturing for this program will take place at CPI Antenna Systems Division's facilities in Whitby, Ontario, Canada .

