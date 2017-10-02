Mojo Networks Launches MSP Program

Mojo Networks, a pioneer in Cognitive WiFi , announced today that the company has launched its Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program. Key product components of the program include an easy to use MSP online portal, including applications for field provisioning, billing, and monitoring, and multi customer management. Mojo Networks is also offering a new monthly based pricing structure, specifically for the MSP program, designed to provide maximum value to Mojo MSPs and a very cost effective solution for end customers.

Preston Strait, Vice President of Information Technology at Secured Retail Networks, Inc., enthusiastically supports the program: "Mojo has been instrumental in enabling us to support some of the world's largest retail, restaurant, and hospitality brands. We've successfully rolled out their cloud-managed WiFi platform at thousands of locations in a matter of days, with complete visibility into the account."

"We've created a unique, flexible solution that enables our partners to streamline operations and migrate to a high margin recurring revenue model," said Brian Thomas, Head of Channel and Partner Distribution at Mojo Networks. "We've received overwhelmingly positive feedback from Mojo partners who have enrolled in this program."

The Mojo MSP program allows partners to provide WiFi as a service and include value-added capabilities like configuration, monitoring, and troubleshooting. With the Mojo MSP Dashboard, partners have real-time access to powerful operations tools and custom reporting features, as well as single-pane-of-glass visibility into each of their customer accounts. Straightforward, transparent monthly pricing includes Mojo's award-winning wireless access points.

"We think that established MSPs, and VARs that want to migrate to a recurring revenue model, will find outstanding opportunity to grow accounts with the valuable pricing structure we've created," said Rick Wilmer, CEO of Mojo Networks. "Our commitment to our partners is demonstrated by our simplified pricing, lifetime warranty on hardware and 'No RMA' policy, best-in-class customer service, and our comprehensive training program."

Mojo delivers secure, high-performance WiFi that is deeply intelligent and immensely scalable. Cognitive WiFi™, Mojo's cloud-managed WiFi solution, applies artificial intelligence to the wireless network at a degree that is only possible by harnessing the limitless computing power and storage capacity of the cloud. The result is a brilliant self-driving network that enables businesses to achieve stellar network performance and unsurpassed data protection, while reducing IT costs and minimizing time spent on network troubleshooting.

Interested partners can learn more at https://www.mojonetworks.com/partners/mojo-msp-program.

About Mojo Networks, Inc. At Mojo, we're shaking up the Enterprise WiFi industry. We know that customers are ready for a modern WiFi network that doesn't rely on outdated controllers and proprietary hardware. Our cloud-managed WiFi solution is based on a radical vision for creating networks that reach new heights in performance, security, scalability, and ease-of-use. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Mojo Networks delivers brilliant WiFi to many of the world's top brands and highest levels of government. Learn more about our vision and products at www.mojonetworks.com.

