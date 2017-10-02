Harris Corporation Receives $260 Million Order to Develop Battlespace Communications Network for Asia-Pacific Country

Harris Corporation (NYSE HRS) has received a $260 million order to develop an integrated tactical communications network as part of an Asia Pacific country's modernization program. The order was received in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

The integrated network solution will include tactical radios, network planning, monitoring and routing software, and other systems and technology from Harris and partnering companies. The solution will feature Harris' Falcon III® AN/PRC-158 multi-channel manpack radios and vehicular amplifiers and provide voice and data services to tactical forces for line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight applications.

"Harris is the incumbent tactical radio provider to the country, and this order is an important step in integrating Harris' advanced products into their tactical communications network," said Brendan O'Connell, president, Tactical Communications, Harris Communication Systems. "Our integrated solution will play a pivotal role in the customer's continued modernization efforts."

About Harris Corporation

Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers' toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems. Learn more at harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs are forward-looking and involve risk and uncertainties. Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.