Big Data Week London 2017: Leading-Edge Talks from Top Data-Driven Companies

For the sixth consecutive year, London will host the Big Data Week Anchor Conference, on October 13. Last year, more than 300 big data enthusiasts gathered to explore use cases in retail, finance, healthcare, entertainment, travel, and IoT. This year, the Big Data Week London Conference will stage three main tracks, tackling the hottest technologies and tech trends

1. Data Science, Analytics, and Visualisation

2. Big Data Architectures: Spark, Hadoop, Security, Cloud

3. AI, Real-Time, and IoT Projects

As it has grown over the previous editions, the London anchor city conference event is now spinning a more elaborate yarn in terms of topics and content. The event focuses on a horizontal approach, which encompasses a vast array of domains, bringing on stage topics covering a wider range of industries. This year's tracks will offer the latest discoveries and showcase best practices that you can take away for direct implementation.

"We've put together a terrific agenda, tending to our delegates big data curiosity: seasoned professionals from data-driven companies such as Uber, TransferWise, Financial Times, Thomson Reuters, First Utility, Microsoft, Exterion Media, and Transport for London will showcase innovative technologies and use cases, and will share their findings and expertise," said Lavinia Bucur, Big Data Week Programme Director.

Here are some of the speakers featured in the Big Data Week London 2017 lineup:

The event will be held at the etc. venues 155 Bishopsgate. Tickets are still available, with prices starting from £99: http://london.bigdataweek.com/tickets.

Big Data Week London 2017 is presented by Bigstep and sponsored by Dataiku, GRSC Group, MapR, and Indeed Prime.

The Official Media Partners supporting the Big Data Week London Conference 2017 are O'Reilly, Enterprise Management 360°, Technology for Marketing, and Dataconomy Media - Data Natives.

About Big Data Week

Big Data Week is a worldwide concept of community events focusing on the social, political, and technological impacts of data. We bring together a global community of data professionals, facilitating the sharing of knowledge and new ideas about data. Each year, an entire week filled with big data buzz is organised in dozens of cities around the world, with the festival's anchor in London. In 2017, cities across three continents will be joining the Big Data Week festival, gathering more than 6,000 participants. For more information, please visit london.bigdataweek.com.