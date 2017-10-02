TCS Wins Oracle Global Partner of the Year Award for PaaS/IaaS Cloud Specialty

SAN FRANCISCOÂ and MUMBAI, India , Oct.Â Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE 532540, NSE TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been honored with one global and two regionalÂ OracleÂ Excellence Awards forÂ 2017 Specialized Partner of the Year forÂ PaaS IaaS Cloud Â Customer AdvocacyÂ Partner of the Year forÂ Europe Â and Regional Partner of the YearÂ for India .

"We extend our congratulations to TCS. As a strategic partner, TCS has worked closely with us to develop innovative solutions that help our customers advance their business objectives," said Camillo Speroni, Vice President, Worldwide Strategic Alliances, Oracle. "These awards are well-deserved and we look forward to continuing our partnership with TCS, leveraging our combined expertise to deliver tremendous value to our customers."

These prestigious 2017 awards reflect TCS' commitment to enabling its customers' growth and digital transformation journeys. Moreover, TCS has been recognized as an Oracle Cloud Elite Partner and is ranked highly by many leading research firms.

"We are honored to receive these accolades because they reflect our achievements in helping customers drive greater efficiency, agility and competitiveness with Oracle Cloud-based solutions. These awards acknowledge the scale and maturity of TCS' partnership with Oracle and our shared goal of leading our customers on successful, enterprise-wide, business transformations," said Sunder Singh, Global Head, TCS Oracle Practice.

TCS, an Oracle Cloud Elite Partner, established its relationship with Oracle 30 years ago and has since invested in a vast portfolio of Oracle Cloud solutions and services. TCS has more than 19,000 Oracle-certified specialists who are supported by TCS' numerous Centers of Excellence, several of which are dedicated to shared Oracle and TCS clients.

