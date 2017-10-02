AiNET Awarded for Contributions Made to Downtown Baltimore Community

BALTIMORE , Oct. Deepak Jain , the founder and CEO of AiNET, accepted an award at the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore's Annual Meeting. This award was "much deserved" recognition of the contributions AiNET has made to the Downtown Baltimore Community specifically, AiNET's partnership with The Contemporary on their recent exhibit, The Ground. The exhibit enriched new life into downtown Baltimore's historic Hutzler Building, enlightening nostalgia in many Baltimoreans.

In a letter to Deepak Jain , Kirby Fowler , President of the Downtown Partnership touched on AiNET's vital work in rehabilitating and modernizing the area around One Market Center, AiNET's Baltimore data center, as well as the attached Hutzler Building. Fowler wrote, "…your professional and personal commitments are critical to the continued growth and success of Downtown Baltimore , and we sincerely appreciate your dedication."

The Downtown Partnership's Annual Meeting was held at the Center Plaza, located at 110 W. Fayette Street, attracting over 700 business and community leaders from the region. Deepak Jain and AiNET's Regional VP of Sales & Business Development, Michael Fox , enjoyed an exceptional evening with the region's most influential business, government, and community leaders at their largest networking event of the year.

"The growth and flourishment of downtown Baltimore is my goal," said Jain. "We are gifted with such a unique City and community - and there is so much further we can go with it."

AiNET has no plans on stopping its contributions to the Downtown Baltimore community. To read more and join AiNET in the revitalization of downtown, visit, Future Cities: Baltimore, and sign the petition to help AiNET bring free Wi-Fi to Baltimore City .

